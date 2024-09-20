Big Game Friday: Texas high school football scores, Sept. 19-21, 2024

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 19-21, 2024.

2024 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Week 1, Aug. 29-31: Scores

Week 2, Sept. 5-7: Scores

Week 3, Sept. 12-14: Scores

Week 4, Sept. 19-21: Rankings | Scores

THURSDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

CLASS 6A

Alief Hastings 44, Houston Bellaire 7

Baytown Sterling 56, Houston Chavez 0

Bryan 62, Richmond George Ranch 37

Deer Park 36, Clear Falls 34

Dickinson 56, League City Clear Creek 13

Fort Bend Austin 31, Fort Bend Dulles 7

Fort Bend Bush 31, Fort Bend Clements 26

Garland Lakeview Centennial 34, North Garland 20

Garland Sachse 44, Wylie 17

Hewitt Midway 29, Mansfield 15

Houston Strake Jesuit 45, Wisdom 0

Keller 27, Hurst Bell 10

Killeen Shoemaker 36, Waco University 29

Laredo Johnson 34, Mission Memorial 20

Laredo Nixon 28, SA Southside 21

Odessa 57, Lubbock Monterey 49

SA Northside Brennan 51, San Antonio Harlan 14

SA Northside Jay 9, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 3

Weslaco East 23, PSJA Memorial 22, OT

CLASS 5A

Arlington Seguin 41, Grapevine 3

Brownsville Lopez 31, Rio Grande City La Grulla 13

Carrollton Smith 57, Dallas Sunset 0

Castroville Medina Valley 21, SA Burbank 19

CC Carroll 27, CC Calallen 21

CC Moody 56, Robstown 28

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 77, Donna North 0

Frisco Lone Star 62, Frisco Centennial 7

FW Chisholm Trail 63, FW Trimble Tech 0

Lubbock 31, San Angelo Lake View 13

Mission Sharyland 50, PSJA Southwest 11

SA Alamo Heights 38, Schertz Clemens 19

SA Harlandale 20, SA Jefferson 19

SA Kennedy 62, Compass Rose Legacy 0

Willis 45, The Woodlands 42

CLASS 4A

Canyon 27, Amarillo Caprock 3

Dallas Lincoln 55, Dallas Conrad 0

Henderson 62, Gainesville 6

Melissa 70, Frisco Liberty 13

CLASS 3A

Blanco 35, Ingram Moore 0

Santa Rosa 27, Brownsville Porter 7

CLASS 2A

Booker 52, Silverton 6

Kerens 35, Dawson 9

CLASS 1A

Amherst 30, Welch Dawson 0

Apple Springs 33, Tyler Kings Academy 22

Blanket 56, Santa Anna 8

Chillicothe 46, Hedley 25

Follett 53, Amarillo PCHEA 6

McLean 58, Boys Ranch 12

Miami 46, White Deer 0

Three Way 51, Lueders-Avoca 0

Vernon Northside 50, Rotan 20

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Abilene Christian 22, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 21

Baytown Christian 63, High Island 0

OTHER

Frisco Memorial 20, Frisco Independence 17

Grayson Christian 36, Savoy 12

Houston Emery/Weiner School 49, Cristo Rey Jesuit 0

Jordan 24, Katy Mayde Creek 7

Randle 45, Fort Bend Marshall 7

Rockwall Providence Academy 52, Weatherford Grace Christian 7

Wildorado 52, Hart 7

FRIDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Scores will be updated after the games are played on Friday.

SATURDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Scores will be updated after the games are played on Saturday.