Big Game Friday: Texas high school football scores, Sept. 19-21, 2024

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 19-21, 2024.
2024 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
- Week 1, Aug. 29-31: Scores
- Week 2, Sept. 5-7: Scores
- Week 3, Sept. 12-14: Scores
- Week 4, Sept. 19-21: Rankings | Scores
THURSDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
CLASS 6A
Alief Hastings 44, Houston Bellaire 7
Baytown Sterling 56, Houston Chavez 0
Bryan 62, Richmond George Ranch 37
Deer Park 36, Clear Falls 34
Dickinson 56, League City Clear Creek 13
Fort Bend Austin 31, Fort Bend Dulles 7
Fort Bend Bush 31, Fort Bend Clements 26
Garland Lakeview Centennial 34, North Garland 20
Garland Sachse 44, Wylie 17
Hewitt Midway 29, Mansfield 15
Houston Strake Jesuit 45, Wisdom 0
Keller 27, Hurst Bell 10
Killeen Shoemaker 36, Waco University 29
Laredo Johnson 34, Mission Memorial 20
Laredo Nixon 28, SA Southside 21
Odessa 57, Lubbock Monterey 49
SA Northside Brennan 51, San Antonio Harlan 14
SA Northside Jay 9, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 3
Weslaco East 23, PSJA Memorial 22, OT
CLASS 5A
Arlington Seguin 41, Grapevine 3
Brownsville Lopez 31, Rio Grande City La Grulla 13
Carrollton Smith 57, Dallas Sunset 0
Castroville Medina Valley 21, SA Burbank 19
CC Carroll 27, CC Calallen 21
CC Moody 56, Robstown 28
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 77, Donna North 0
Frisco Lone Star 62, Frisco Centennial 7
FW Chisholm Trail 63, FW Trimble Tech 0
Lubbock 31, San Angelo Lake View 13
Mission Sharyland 50, PSJA Southwest 11
SA Alamo Heights 38, Schertz Clemens 19
SA Harlandale 20, SA Jefferson 19
SA Kennedy 62, Compass Rose Legacy 0
Willis 45, The Woodlands 42
CLASS 4A
Canyon 27, Amarillo Caprock 3
Dallas Lincoln 55, Dallas Conrad 0
Henderson 62, Gainesville 6
Melissa 70, Frisco Liberty 13
CLASS 3A
Blanco 35, Ingram Moore 0
Santa Rosa 27, Brownsville Porter 7
CLASS 2A
Booker 52, Silverton 6
Kerens 35, Dawson 9
CLASS 1A
Amherst 30, Welch Dawson 0
Apple Springs 33, Tyler Kings Academy 22
Blanket 56, Santa Anna 8
Chillicothe 46, Hedley 25
Follett 53, Amarillo PCHEA 6
McLean 58, Boys Ranch 12
Miami 46, White Deer 0
Three Way 51, Lueders-Avoca 0
Vernon Northside 50, Rotan 20
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Abilene Christian 22, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 21
Baytown Christian 63, High Island 0
OTHER
Frisco Memorial 20, Frisco Independence 17
Grayson Christian 36, Savoy 12
Houston Emery/Weiner School 49, Cristo Rey Jesuit 0
Jordan 24, Katy Mayde Creek 7
Randle 45, Fort Bend Marshall 7
Rockwall Providence Academy 52, Weatherford Grace Christian 7
Wildorado 52, Hart 7
FRIDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Scores will be updated after the games are played on Friday.
SATURDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Scores will be updated after the games are played on Saturday.