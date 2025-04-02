NBC 5 Forecast: A wet and stormy weather pattern

North Texas will be in a rather active weather pattern for rain and thunderstorms over the next few days. There will be periods of strong to severe thunderstorms along with times of heavy rainfall. There will also be some times of dry weather.

The next round of severe weather will be possible overnight tonight into Thursday morning. Large hail and high winds will be the main concerns. For DFW, the most likely time for storms will be from 3 am to 7 am. After that, only spotty showers will be possible.

Rain chances continue into Friday and Saturday morning. While not every day will be a washout, the likelihood of heavier rain will go up by the end of the week. Rain totals could exceed 2 inches in some locations once this is all said and done.

Drier and cooler weather will return by Sunday.

Latest Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and storms late. Some storms may turn severe. Low: 61. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Early morning storms, then mostly cloudy. High: 74. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Periods of rain and thunderstorms likely. Heavy rain is possible. Low: 61. High: 73. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Periods of rain in the morning. Cloudy, breezy and cool for the afternoon. Low: 57. High: 64. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Cool with clouds gradually giving way to some sunshine. Low: 42. High: 58. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 41. High: 65. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Low: 46. High: 71. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 50. High: 74. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, warm. Low: 54. High: 79. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 55. High: 80. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 58. High: 82. Wind: S 5-10 mp