One killed, six injured in crash on Dallas North Tollway, police said

One person is dead and six others are injured after a crash in Dallas on Monday morning.

According to police, the crash occurred in the southbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway just north of Royal Lane.

Police said the crash involved an 18-wheeler and two passenger vehicles.

A passenger vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway when it side-swiped an 18-wheeler, then struck a passenger vehicle head-on, police said.

According to police, one person was pronounced deceased at the scene, and six more people were transported to different hospitals with critical injuries.