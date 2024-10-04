Big Game Friday: Texas high school football scores, Oct. 3 -5, 2024

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 3 -5, 2024.
2024 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
- Week 1, Aug. 29-31: Scores
- Week 2, Sept. 5-7: Scores
- Week 3, Sept. 12-14: Scores
- Week 4, Sept. 19-21: Rankings | Scores
- Week 5, Sept. 26-28: Rankings | Scores
THURSDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
CLASS 6A
Alvin 35, Pasadena Rayburn 15
Amarillo Tascosa 56, Lubbock 7
Austin Westlake 70, Austin Akins 0
Byron Nelson 27, Keller Timber Creek 7
Cypress Woods 38, Houston Langham Creek 21
Fort Bend Travis 17, Fort Bend Elkins 14
Galena Park North Shore 48, Humble Kingwood Park 21
Garland 17, Garland Rowlett 0
Justin Northwest 42, Hurst Bell 7
Laredo Alexander 48, Del Rio 14
Mansfield 49, Mansfield Lake Ridge 14
Plano East 34, McKinney Boyd 31
Richardson Lake Highlands 31, Irving MacArthur 0
SA Northside Brennan 45, SA Northside O'Connor 0
SA South San Antonio 26, Laredo Martin 25
CLASS 5A
Brownsville Memorial 45, Sharyland Pioneer 21
Carrollton Creekview 21, Dallas White 17
Dallas South Oak Cliff 36, Dallas Hillcrest 0
Frisco Heritage 49, Sherman 24
Galena Park 44, Houston Spring Woods 14
Katy Paetow 42, Katy Morton Ranch 8
CLASS 4A
Houston Furr 63, Houston Scarborough 0
Houston Wheatley 32, Houston Washington 13
Lampasas 24, Lorena 13
Springtown 58, FW Carter-Riverside 0
CLASS 3A
East Chambers 28, Hardin 22
CLASS 2A
Stinnett West Texas 68, Afton Patton Springs 18
CLASS 1A
Apple Springs 74, Campbell 27
Bluff Dale 50, Granbury Grace Classical 18
Bowie Gold-Burg 68, Vernon Northside 22
Eden 44, Baird 42
Gilmer Union Hill 53, Lometa 8
Groom 58, Silverton 20
Three Way 53, Paint Rock 6
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
SA Sunnybrook 40, Medina 34
OTHER
Cypress Bridgeland 18, Cypress Springs 6
Frisco Emerson 60, Frisco Liberty 6
FW Brewer 60, Denton 7
Longview Heritage 62, ETHS 12
San Antonio Harlan 49, SA Northside Marshall 7
Tribe Consolidated 44, San Antonio Prep 40
Yates 60, Houston Kashmere 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Jonesboro vs. McLennan County Challenge, ccd.
FRIDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Scores from Friday's games will appear here once the games have concluded.
SATURDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Scores from Saturday's games will appear here once the games have concluded.