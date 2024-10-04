Big Game Friday: Texas high school football scores, Oct. 3 -5, 2024

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 3 -5, 2024.

2024 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

THURSDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

CLASS 6A

Alvin 35, Pasadena Rayburn 15

Amarillo Tascosa 56, Lubbock 7

Austin Westlake 70, Austin Akins 0

Byron Nelson 27, Keller Timber Creek 7

Cypress Woods 38, Houston Langham Creek 21

Fort Bend Travis 17, Fort Bend Elkins 14

Galena Park North Shore 48, Humble Kingwood Park 21

Garland 17, Garland Rowlett 0

Justin Northwest 42, Hurst Bell 7

Laredo Alexander 48, Del Rio 14

Mansfield 49, Mansfield Lake Ridge 14

Plano East 34, McKinney Boyd 31

Richardson Lake Highlands 31, Irving MacArthur 0

SA Northside Brennan 45, SA Northside O'Connor 0

SA South San Antonio 26, Laredo Martin 25



CLASS 5A

Brownsville Memorial 45, Sharyland Pioneer 21

Carrollton Creekview 21, Dallas White 17

Dallas South Oak Cliff 36, Dallas Hillcrest 0

Frisco Heritage 49, Sherman 24

Galena Park 44, Houston Spring Woods 14

Katy Paetow 42, Katy Morton Ranch 8



CLASS 4A

Houston Furr 63, Houston Scarborough 0

Houston Wheatley 32, Houston Washington 13

Lampasas 24, Lorena 13

Springtown 58, FW Carter-Riverside 0



CLASS 3A

East Chambers 28, Hardin 22



CLASS 2A

Stinnett West Texas 68, Afton Patton Springs 18



CLASS 1A

Apple Springs 74, Campbell 27

Bluff Dale 50, Granbury Grace Classical 18

Bowie Gold-Burg 68, Vernon Northside 22

Eden 44, Baird 42

Gilmer Union Hill 53, Lometa 8

Groom 58, Silverton 20

Three Way 53, Paint Rock 6

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

SA Sunnybrook 40, Medina 34



OTHER

Cypress Bridgeland 18, Cypress Springs 6

Frisco Emerson 60, Frisco Liberty 6

FW Brewer 60, Denton 7

Longview Heritage 62, ETHS 12

San Antonio Harlan 49, SA Northside Marshall 7

Tribe Consolidated 44, San Antonio Prep 40

Yates 60, Houston Kashmere 0



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Jonesboro vs. McLennan County Challenge, ccd.

FRIDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

SATURDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

