Tarrant County issues ‘exposure notice' after individual with measles visits two Grapevine venues

Tarrant County Public Health issues a measles exposure notice after someone who tested positive for measles was identified as infectious when they visited two Grapevine venues late last month.

What to know about the Grapevine measles exposure

According to TCPH, the infected person, who is not local, visited Great Wolf Lodge — both the hotel and the indoor water park — between the early morning of Friday, March 28, and the evening of Sunday, March 30, 2025.

The infected individual also visited Grapevine Mills Mall on Saturday, March 29, and walked around the mall and ate at the food court, according to TCPH.

What to do if you were exposed to measles in Grapevine?

If you were at either of the locations during the specified times and you are not vaccinated against measles or you're not sure of your vaccination status, TCPH says you may be at risk of contracting measles.

If you are unvaccinated and pregnant or immunocompromised, TCPH recommends contacting your health care provider immediately.

If you were at one or both of the venues during the dates listed above, you should monitor yourself for measles symptoms through April 20, 2025. The symptoms include fever above 101 and cough, runny nose or red eyes, followed by a red, blotchy rash that begins at the hairline or scalp and behind the ears, then progresses down the body.

If you develop measles symptoms, you should stay home and away from others, contact your healthcare provider and call before visiting a clinic or hospital to limit exposure to others.

NBC 5 reached out to Great Wolf Lodge, which offered the following statement:

"The safety and well-being of our guests and pack members is always our top priority, and we are supporting Tarrant County Health Department as they investigate a guest who arrived at our resort potentially contagious with measles last month. The Health Department confirmed that, considering how the virus is transmitted and the timing for when the guest was at our resort, there is no ongoing concern for current or future guests to our resort."

What is measles?

Measles is a respiratory virus that can survive in the air for up to two hours. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, up to nine out of 10 people who are susceptible will get the virus if exposed.

Most kids will recover from measles if they get it, but infection can lead to dangerous complications like pneumonia, blindness, brain swelling, and death.

Is the vaccine safe?

Yes, the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is safe and highly effective in preventing measles infection and severe cases of the disease.

The first shot is recommended for children between 12 and 15 months old, and the second for children between 4 and 6 years old. The vaccine series is required for kids before kindergarten in public schools nationwide.

Before the vaccine was introduced in 1963, the U.S. saw some 3 million to 4 million cases per year. Now, there are usually fewer than 200 in a normal year.

There is no link between the vaccine and autism, despite a now-discredited study and health disinformation.

Why do vaccination rates matter?

In communities with high vaccination rates — above 95% — diseases like measles have a harder time spreading through communities. This is called “herd immunity.”

But childhood vaccination rates have declined nationwide since the pandemic and more parents are claiming religious or personal conscience waivers to exempt their kids from required shots.

The U.S. saw a rise in measles cases in 2024, including an outbreak in Chicago that sickened more than 60. Five years earlier, measles cases were the worst in almost three decades in 2019.

Gaines County has one of the highest rates in Texas of school-aged children who opt out of at least one required vaccine, with nearly 14% of K-12 children in the 2023-24 school year. Health officials said that number is likely higher because it doesn’t include many children who are homeschooled and whose data would not be reported.

What are public health officials doing to stop the spread?

Health workers are hosting regular vaccination clinics and screening efforts in Texas, as well as working with schools to educate people about the importance of vaccination and offering shots.

