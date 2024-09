Big Game Friday: Texas high school football scores, Sept. 12-14, 2024

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 12-14, 2024.

2024 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

THURSDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

CLASS 6A

Aldine Eisenhower 24, West Fork 14

Austin Bowie 42, Leander Glenn 21

Austin Vandegrift 35, Round Rock 28

Austin Vandegrift 35, Round Rock Stony Point 28

Clear Falls 42, Cypress Falls 22

Conroe Oak Ridge 51, Cleveland 10

Cypress Springs 60, Jersey Village 0

Dallas Skyline 31, Crowley 0

Edinburg 28, Brownsville Hanna 20

Houston Bellaire 35, Pasadena 7

Houston King 42, Spring Dekaney 0

Houston Westbury 54, Houston Austin 0

Irving MacArthur 28, Arlington Houston 14

Lewisville Flower Mound 21, Richardson Lake Highlands 17

Mesquite Horn 40, Arlington Lamar 7

Odessa Permian 42, Abilene 37

SA Northside Brennan 38, Sotomayor 0

SA Roosevelt 27, Converse Judson 23

South Grand Prairie 35, Mansfield Legacy 29

Weslaco East 26, Donna 0



CLASS 5A

A&M Consolidated 25, Pflugerville Weiss 19

Abilene Wylie 41, Lubbock Coronado 12

Arlington Seguin 39, Burleson 7

Brownsville Memorial 49, Rio Grande City 10

CC Tuloso-Midway 34, CC London 21

Dallas Conrad 50, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 28

Dallas Wilson 23, Mesquite Poteet 21

Denton Ryan 56, Keller Fossil Ridge 3

Frisco Lone Star 49, McKinney North 13

Galena Park 36, Houston Madison 8

Georgetown East View 48, Belton 14

La Joya Palmview 42, Brownsville Lopez 27

Manvel 75, Pasadena Memorial 21

Midlothian 36, Dallas Kimball 33

N. Richland Hills Birdville 27, Granbury 24

SA Burbank 40, Luling 22

SA Harlandale 38, SA Edison 9

SA Southwest 34, Laredo Nixon 14

Seguin 41, Clute Brazoswood 37

Sharyland Pioneer 31, Edinburg North 14

Tomball 28, Klein Collins 14

Waco University 31, China Spring 21

West Mesquite 63, Dallas Molina 3

Wylie East 44, Garland Lakeview Centennial 7



CLASS 4A

Bellville 62, Fort Bend Crawford 0

Canyon 26, Amarillo Palo Duro 23

Dallas Hillcrest 21, FW Western Hills 15

Rio Hondo 53, Hidalgo 22

Wilmer-Hutchins 53, Dallas Spruce 23



CLASS 3A

Altair Rice 35, Weimar 0

Gladewater 32, New London West Rusk 20

Lyford 47, Brownsville Porter 16



CLASS 2A

Alto 55, Hull-Daisetta 0

Booker 53, Groom 42

Menard 52, Mullin 7



CLASS 1A

Balmorhea 22, Marfa 19

Bluff Dale 57, Covington 43

Haskell Paint Creek 30, Lohn 8

Iredell 51, Walnut Springs 6

Morgan 45, Hill Homeschool 37

Nazareth 54, Silverton 0

Santa Anna 69, Ranger 24

Wellman-Union 45, Afton Patton Springs 0



PRIVATE SCHOOLS

FW All Saints 43, Lift for Life Academy, Mo. 22

Harlingen Marine Military 35, Katy Harmony 0

SA Sunnybrook 54, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 6

Waco Vanguard 74, Waco Methodist 42



OTHER

Buda Johnson 44, Austin 35

Fulshear 55, Fort Bend Austin 14

Houston Heights 42, Cypress Park 7

Lake Belton 49, Killeen 42

Lasa 27, Austin Northeast 20

LEE 34, SA Brackenridge 2

Lubbock Trinity 36, Denver City 14

Nuevo Leon , Mexico 21, Texas City 13

Randle 62, Fort Bend Travis 7

Walnut Grove 29, Frisco Emerson 28

Wichita Falls Memorial 55, FW Dunbar 27

FRIDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

SATURDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

