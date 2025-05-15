Fort Worth

Fort Worth surpasses 1M residents, Princeton fastest-growing nationwide, census says

According to a new report from the U.S. Census Bureau, Fort Worth has surpassed 1 million residents, and the fastest-growing city in the United States is in Texas

By Hannah Jones

NBC 5 News

The city of Fort Worth just hit a massive milestone, according to a new report from the U.S. Census Bureau.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Fort Worth crossed the 1 million-population threshold between 2023 and 2024, officially surpassing Austin as the fourth-largest city in Texas. The only other city whose population surpassed 1 million between 2023 and 2024 was Jacksonville, Florida.

Five of the 15 most populous cities in the country are located in Texas: Houston is ranked #4, San Antonio is ranked #7, Dallas is ranked #9, Fort Worth is ranked #11, and Austin is ranked #13.

The 15 Most Populous Cities on July 1, 2024

RankArea NameState Name2024 Total Population
1New York CityNew York8,478,072
2Los Angeles cityCalifornia3,878,704
3Chicago cityIllinois2,721,308
4Houston cityTexas2,390,125
5Phoenix cityArizona1,673,164
6Philadelphia cityPennsylvania1,573,916
7San Antonio cityTexas1,526,656
8San Diego cityCalifornia1,404,452
9Dallas cityTexas1,326,087
10Jacksonville cityFlorida1,009,833
11Fort Worth cityTexas1,008,106
12San Jose cityCalifornia997,368
13Austin cityTexas993,588
14Charlotte cityNorth Carolina943,476
15Columbus cityOhio933,263
Source: U.S. Census Bureau, Vintage 2024 Population Estimates
Release Date: May 2025

Cities of all sizes grew on average from 2023 to 2024, the U.S. Census Bureau said, with Southern and Western cities experiencing accelerated growth. The fastest-growing city in the United States is Princeton, Texas, with a 30.6% growth rate.

Princeton's population increased by nearly one-third in just one year and has more than doubled since 2020, from roughly 17,000 to 37,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's Vintage 2024. Last fall, the city paused new residential building approvals for four months so that utility services could catch up in the fast-growing area.

Of the 15 fastest-growing cities in the country, seven were located in Texas. Four of the top 15 cities were located in Collin County. After Princeton's #1 ranking for fastest growing city, Celina was ranked #4, Anna was ranked #5, and Melissa was ranked #11.

The 15 Fastest-Growing Cities and Towns Between July 1, 2023, and July 1, 2024, With Populations of 20,000 or More as of July 1, 2023

RankArea NameState NamePercent Increase2024 Total Population
1Princeton cityTexas30.637,019
2Fulshear cityTexas26.954,629
3Leesburg cityFlorida18.537,815
4Celina cityTexas18.251,661
5Anna cityTexas14.631,986
6Haines City cityFlorida12.142,073
7Foley cityAlabama12.028,043
8Fate cityTexas11.427,467
9Rosemount cityMinnesota10.630,581
10Garner townNorth Carolina10.439,345
11Melissa cityTexas10.026,194
12Sugar Hill cityGeorgia9.528,598
13Hutto cityTexas9.442,661
14Leland townNorth Carolina9.434,451
15Erie townColorado9.238,594
Source: U.S. Census Bureau, Vintage 2024 Population Estimates
Release Date: May 2025

Two other Texas cities hit major population milestones between 2023 and 2024. Georgetown and San Angelo both saw their populations surpass 100,000.

Twelve of the 15 cities with the largest numeric population gains between 2023 and 2024 were located in the South or the West, and three of the top five cities are located here in Texas.

Houston was ranked #2, San Antonio was ranked #4, and Fort Worth was ranked #5, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's Vintage 2024.

The 15 Cities With the Largest Numeric Increase Between July 1, 2023, and July 1, 2024, With Populations of 20,000 or More as of July 1, 2023

RankArea NameState NameNumeric Increase2024 Total Population
1New York CityNew York87,1848,478,072
2Houston cityTexas43,2172,390,125
3Los Angeles cityCalifornia31,2763,878,704
4San Antonio cityTexas23,9451,526,656
5Fort Worth cityTexas23,4421,008,106
6Charlotte cityNorth Carolina23,423943,476
7Chicago cityIllinois22,1642,721,308
8Phoenix cityArizona16,9331,673,164
9Seattle cityWashington16,813780,995
10Jacksonville cityFlorida16,3651,009,833
11Miami cityFlorida16,337487,014
12Washington cityDistrict of Columbia14,926702,250
13San Jose cityCalifornia13,634997,368
14Columbus cityOhio12,694933,263
15Las Vegas cityNevada12,292678,922
Source: U.S. Census Bureau, Vintage 2024 Population Estimates
Release Date: May 2025

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the nation’s housing stock grew by about 1.4 million units between 2023 and 2024, reaching a total of 146.8 million. 

California had the largest number of housing units (14.9 million), followed by Texas (12.6 million) and Florida (10.6 million), according to the U.S. Census Bureau's Vintage 2024.

Three of the top five cities with the largest numeric gains in housing units between 2023 and 2024 were in Texas. The top five cities with the largest numeric gains in housing units were: Maricopa County, Arizona (38,000); Los Angeles County, California (32,000); Harris County, Texas (32,000); Travis County, Texas (22,000); and Collin County, Texas (18,000).

Jasper County, South Carolina, was the nation’s fastest-growing county in terms of housing units with an increase in housing stock of 8.4% between 2023 and 2024, followed by Brunswick County, North Carolina (6.4%); Burnet County, Texas (6.3%); Caldwell County, Texas (5.7%); and Custer County, South Dakota (5.4%), according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Read the full report from the U.S. Census Bureau online.

