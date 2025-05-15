Fort Worth surpasses 1M residents, Princeton fastest-growing nationwide, census says

The city of Fort Worth just hit a massive milestone, according to a new report from the U.S. Census Bureau.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Fort Worth crossed the 1 million-population threshold between 2023 and 2024, officially surpassing Austin as the fourth-largest city in Texas. The only other city whose population surpassed 1 million between 2023 and 2024 was Jacksonville, Florida.

Five of the 15 most populous cities in the country are located in Texas: Houston is ranked #4, San Antonio is ranked #7, Dallas is ranked #9, Fort Worth is ranked #11, and Austin is ranked #13.

The 15 Most Populous Cities on July 1, 2024

Rank Area Name State Name 2024 Total Population 1 New York City New York 8,478,072 2 Los Angeles city California 3,878,704 3 Chicago city Illinois 2,721,308 4 Houston city Texas 2,390,125 5 Phoenix city Arizona 1,673,164 6 Philadelphia city Pennsylvania 1,573,916 7 San Antonio city Texas 1,526,656 8 San Diego city California 1,404,452 9 Dallas city Texas 1,326,087 10 Jacksonville city Florida 1,009,833 11 Fort Worth city Texas 1,008,106 12 San Jose city California 997,368 13 Austin city Texas 993,588 14 Charlotte city North Carolina 943,476 15 Columbus city Ohio 933,263 Source: U.S. Census Bureau, Vintage 2024 Population Estimates Release Date: May 2025

Cities of all sizes grew on average from 2023 to 2024, the U.S. Census Bureau said, with Southern and Western cities experiencing accelerated growth. The fastest-growing city in the United States is Princeton, Texas, with a 30.6% growth rate.

Princeton's population increased by nearly one-third in just one year and has more than doubled since 2020, from roughly 17,000 to 37,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's Vintage 2024. Last fall, the city paused new residential building approvals for four months so that utility services could catch up in the fast-growing area.

Of the 15 fastest-growing cities in the country, seven were located in Texas. Four of the top 15 cities were located in Collin County. After Princeton's #1 ranking for fastest growing city, Celina was ranked #4, Anna was ranked #5, and Melissa was ranked #11.

The 15 Fastest-Growing Cities and Towns Between July 1, 2023, and July 1, 2024, With Populations of 20,000 or More as of July 1, 2023

Rank Area Name State Name Percent Increase 2024 Total Population 1 Princeton city Texas 30.6 37,019 2 Fulshear city Texas 26.9 54,629 3 Leesburg city Florida 18.5 37,815 4 Celina city Texas 18.2 51,661 5 Anna city Texas 14.6 31,986 6 Haines City city Florida 12.1 42,073 7 Foley city Alabama 12.0 28,043 8 Fate city Texas 11.4 27,467 9 Rosemount city Minnesota 10.6 30,581 10 Garner town North Carolina 10.4 39,345 11 Melissa city Texas 10.0 26,194 12 Sugar Hill city Georgia 9.5 28,598 13 Hutto city Texas 9.4 42,661 14 Leland town North Carolina 9.4 34,451 15 Erie town Colorado 9.2 38,594 Source: U.S. Census Bureau, Vintage 2024 Population Estimates Release Date: May 2025

Two other Texas cities hit major population milestones between 2023 and 2024. Georgetown and San Angelo both saw their populations surpass 100,000.

Twelve of the 15 cities with the largest numeric population gains between 2023 and 2024 were located in the South or the West, and three of the top five cities are located here in Texas.

Houston was ranked #2, San Antonio was ranked #4, and Fort Worth was ranked #5, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's Vintage 2024.

The 15 Cities With the Largest Numeric Increase Between July 1, 2023, and July 1, 2024, With Populations of 20,000 or More as of July 1, 2023

Rank Area Name State Name Numeric Increase 2024 Total Population 1 New York City New York 87,184 8,478,072 2 Houston city Texas 43,217 2,390,125 3 Los Angeles city California 31,276 3,878,704 4 San Antonio city Texas 23,945 1,526,656 5 Fort Worth city Texas 23,442 1,008,106 6 Charlotte city North Carolina 23,423 943,476 7 Chicago city Illinois 22,164 2,721,308 8 Phoenix city Arizona 16,933 1,673,164 9 Seattle city Washington 16,813 780,995 10 Jacksonville city Florida 16,365 1,009,833 11 Miami city Florida 16,337 487,014 12 Washington city District of Columbia 14,926 702,250 13 San Jose city California 13,634 997,368 14 Columbus city Ohio 12,694 933,263 15 Las Vegas city Nevada 12,292 678,922 Source: U.S. Census Bureau, Vintage 2024 Population Estimates Release Date: May 2025

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the nation’s housing stock grew by about 1.4 million units between 2023 and 2024, reaching a total of 146.8 million.

California had the largest number of housing units (14.9 million), followed by Texas (12.6 million) and Florida (10.6 million), according to the U.S. Census Bureau's Vintage 2024.

Three of the top five cities with the largest numeric gains in housing units between 2023 and 2024 were in Texas. The top five cities with the largest numeric gains in housing units were: Maricopa County, Arizona (38,000); Los Angeles County, California (32,000); Harris County, Texas (32,000); Travis County, Texas (22,000); and Collin County, Texas (18,000).

Jasper County, South Carolina, was the nation’s fastest-growing county in terms of housing units with an increase in housing stock of 8.4% between 2023 and 2024, followed by Brunswick County, North Carolina (6.4%); Burnet County, Texas (6.3%); Caldwell County, Texas (5.7%); and Custer County, South Dakota (5.4%), according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Read the full report from the U.S. Census Bureau online.