Fort Worth surpasses 1M residents, Princeton fastest-growing nationwide, census says

The city of Fort Worth just hit a massive milestone, according to a new report from the U.S. Census Bureau.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Fort Worth crossed the 1 million-population threshold between 2023 and 2024, officially surpassing Austin as the fourth-largest city in Texas. The only other city whose population surpassed 1 million between 2023 and 2024 was Jacksonville, Florida.
Five of the 15 most populous cities in the country are located in Texas: Houston is ranked #4, San Antonio is ranked #7, Dallas is ranked #9, Fort Worth is ranked #11, and Austin is ranked #13.
The 15 Most Populous Cities on July 1, 2024
|Rank
|Area Name
|State Name
|2024 Total Population
|1
|New York City
|New York
|8,478,072
|2
|Los Angeles city
|California
|3,878,704
|3
|Chicago city
|Illinois
|2,721,308
|4
|Houston city
|Texas
|2,390,125
|5
|Phoenix city
|Arizona
|1,673,164
|6
|Philadelphia city
|Pennsylvania
|1,573,916
|7
|San Antonio city
|Texas
|1,526,656
|8
|San Diego city
|California
|1,404,452
|9
|Dallas city
|Texas
|1,326,087
|10
|Jacksonville city
|Florida
|1,009,833
|11
|Fort Worth city
|Texas
|1,008,106
|12
|San Jose city
|California
|997,368
|13
|Austin city
|Texas
|993,588
|14
|Charlotte city
|North Carolina
|943,476
|15
|Columbus city
|Ohio
|933,263
|Source: U.S. Census Bureau, Vintage 2024 Population Estimates
|Release Date: May 2025
Cities of all sizes grew on average from 2023 to 2024, the U.S. Census Bureau said, with Southern and Western cities experiencing accelerated growth. The fastest-growing city in the United States is Princeton, Texas, with a 30.6% growth rate.
Princeton's population increased by nearly one-third in just one year and has more than doubled since 2020, from roughly 17,000 to 37,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's Vintage 2024. Last fall, the city paused new residential building approvals for four months so that utility services could catch up in the fast-growing area.
Of the 15 fastest-growing cities in the country, seven were located in Texas. Four of the top 15 cities were located in Collin County. After Princeton's #1 ranking for fastest growing city, Celina was ranked #4, Anna was ranked #5, and Melissa was ranked #11.
The 15 Fastest-Growing Cities and Towns Between July 1, 2023, and July 1, 2024, With Populations of 20,000 or More as of July 1, 2023
|Rank
|Area Name
|State Name
|Percent Increase
|2024 Total Population
|1
|Princeton city
|Texas
|30.6
|37,019
|2
|Fulshear city
|Texas
|26.9
|54,629
|3
|Leesburg city
|Florida
|18.5
|37,815
|4
|Celina city
|Texas
|18.2
|51,661
|5
|Anna city
|Texas
|14.6
|31,986
|6
|Haines City city
|Florida
|12.1
|42,073
|7
|Foley city
|Alabama
|12.0
|28,043
|8
|Fate city
|Texas
|11.4
|27,467
|9
|Rosemount city
|Minnesota
|10.6
|30,581
|10
|Garner town
|North Carolina
|10.4
|39,345
|11
|Melissa city
|Texas
|10.0
|26,194
|12
|Sugar Hill city
|Georgia
|9.5
|28,598
|13
|Hutto city
|Texas
|9.4
|42,661
|14
|Leland town
|North Carolina
|9.4
|34,451
|15
|Erie town
|Colorado
|9.2
|38,594
|Source: U.S. Census Bureau, Vintage 2024 Population Estimates
|Release Date: May 2025
Two other Texas cities hit major population milestones between 2023 and 2024. Georgetown and San Angelo both saw their populations surpass 100,000.
Twelve of the 15 cities with the largest numeric population gains between 2023 and 2024 were located in the South or the West, and three of the top five cities are located here in Texas.
Houston was ranked #2, San Antonio was ranked #4, and Fort Worth was ranked #5, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's Vintage 2024.
The 15 Cities With the Largest Numeric Increase Between July 1, 2023, and July 1, 2024, With Populations of 20,000 or More as of July 1, 2023
|Rank
|Area Name
|State Name
|Numeric Increase
|2024 Total Population
|1
|New York City
|New York
|87,184
|8,478,072
|2
|Houston city
|Texas
|43,217
|2,390,125
|3
|Los Angeles city
|California
|31,276
|3,878,704
|4
|San Antonio city
|Texas
|23,945
|1,526,656
|5
|Fort Worth city
|Texas
|23,442
|1,008,106
|6
|Charlotte city
|North Carolina
|23,423
|943,476
|7
|Chicago city
|Illinois
|22,164
|2,721,308
|8
|Phoenix city
|Arizona
|16,933
|1,673,164
|9
|Seattle city
|Washington
|16,813
|780,995
|10
|Jacksonville city
|Florida
|16,365
|1,009,833
|11
|Miami city
|Florida
|16,337
|487,014
|12
|Washington city
|District of Columbia
|14,926
|702,250
|13
|San Jose city
|California
|13,634
|997,368
|14
|Columbus city
|Ohio
|12,694
|933,263
|15
|Las Vegas city
|Nevada
|12,292
|678,922
|Source: U.S. Census Bureau, Vintage 2024 Population Estimates
|Release Date: May 2025
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the nation’s housing stock grew by about 1.4 million units between 2023 and 2024, reaching a total of 146.8 million.
California had the largest number of housing units (14.9 million), followed by Texas (12.6 million) and Florida (10.6 million), according to the U.S. Census Bureau's Vintage 2024.
Three of the top five cities with the largest numeric gains in housing units between 2023 and 2024 were in Texas. The top five cities with the largest numeric gains in housing units were: Maricopa County, Arizona (38,000); Los Angeles County, California (32,000); Harris County, Texas (32,000); Travis County, Texas (22,000); and Collin County, Texas (18,000).
Jasper County, South Carolina, was the nation’s fastest-growing county in terms of housing units with an increase in housing stock of 8.4% between 2023 and 2024, followed by Brunswick County, North Carolina (6.4%); Burnet County, Texas (6.3%); Caldwell County, Texas (5.7%); and Custer County, South Dakota (5.4%), according to the U.S. Census Bureau.