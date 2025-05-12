We're sinking! DFW is sinking faster than any inland urban area in the nation

Did you know that Dallas-Fort Worth, home to over 8 million people, is sinking? North Texas residents are among roughly 34 million Americans whose cities are sinking into the Earth, according to a new report published in the journal Nature Cities.

Researchers used satellite-based radar measurements to analyze the rate of subsidence underneath our nation’s most densely populated cities.

The study found that all 28 of the U.S.'s most populous cities are sinking, posing worsening flooding risks and damage to urban infrastructure.

What did the study find?

The study found that in all 28 cities examined (each with a population of more than 600,000), at least 20% of the area was sinking, and in 25 of them, at least 65% was subsiding.

The largest city in the United States, New York City, a coastal city, sank 2.5 millimeters. While Los Angeles, another coastal city, sank less than 1 millimeter. Inland city Chicago sank just over 2 millimeters.

According to the study, Houston is the fastest-sinking city in the nation, with "more than 40% of its area subsiding more than 5 millimeters per year, and 12% sinking at twice that rate." Five millimeters is about two-tenths of an inch.

Dallas and Fort Worth had the highest rates of any inland cities, with an average of more than 4 millimeters per year, or about .16 inches.

The methodology is here for how the study's authors designated whether a city is coastal, inland, or near a major river.

Why are cities sinking?

Groundwater extraction seems to be the top contributor behind America's sinking cities, according to the study.

That means cities can make a big difference by practicing better groundwater management by balancing withdrawals with rainfall that replenishes underground aquifers.

Also, oil and gas extraction can deflate the ground in a similar way to groundwater extraction.

The weight of a city's buildings and other infrastructure can also lead to sinking.