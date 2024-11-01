Big Game Friday: Texas high school football scores, Oct. 31-Nov. 2, 2024

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 31- Nov.2, 2024.

2024 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Week 1, Aug. 29-31: Scores

Week 2, Sept. 5-7: Scores

Week 3, Sept. 12-14: Scores

Week 4, Sept. 16-21: Rankings | Scores

Week 5, Sept. 23-28: Rankings | Scores

Week 6, Sept. 30 to Oct. 5: Rankings | Scores

Week 7, Oct. 7-12: Rankings | Scores

Week 8, Oct. 14-19: Rankings | Scores

Week 9, Oct. 21-26: Rankings | Scores

Week 10, Oct. 28-Nov. 2: Rankings | Scores

THURSDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

CLASS 6A

Amarillo Tascosa 42, Amarillo Caprock 14

Cypress Creek 41, Houston Northbrook 16

Edinburg Economedes 45, La Joya 29

Fort Bend Elkins 64, Fort Bend Clements 12

Fort Bend Ridge Point 35, Fort Bend Hightower 20

Garland Sachse 30, Garland Naaman Forest 7

Haltom 23, South Grand Prairie 21

Harlingen South 21, PSJA Memorial 14

Houston Memorial 24, Jersey Village 14

Houston Stratford 42, Cypress Ridge 10

Houston Westside 58, Houston Chavez 0

Humble 35, Baytown Goose Creek 7

Katy Mayde Creek 44, Katy Seven Lakes 14

Laredo United South 35, Eagle Pass 10

Mansfield Summit 21, Everman 0

Northwest Eaton 28, Keller Timber Creek 21

Prosper 84, Princeton 41

SA Northside Brennan 69, SA Northside Taft 0

SA Northside O'Connor 41, SA Northside Stevens 6

Spring 28, Aldine Nimitz 20



CLASS 5A

A&M Consolidated 49, Buda Hays 0

Boerne-Champion 31, SA Wagner 26

Brownsville Lopez 24, Brownsville Pace 21

College Station 44, Pflugerville Weiss 38

Dallas Kimball 57, Dallas Conrad 0

Dallas Wilson 56, Dallas Spruce 7

Frisco Lone Star 63, Frisco Lebanon Trail 23

Frisco Reedy 27, Frisco 17

Frisco Wakeland 42, Sherman 14

Galena Park 21, Houston Westbury 14

Lubbock Monterey 31, Abilene 17

SA Houston 38, SA Highlands 7



CLASS 4A

Andrews 41, Pecos 21

Big Spring 28, San Angelo Lake View 21



CLASS 3A

Frankston 41, Malakoff Cross Roads 7

Poth 49, San Antonio YMLA 0



CLASS 2A

Booker 73, Wildorado 28

Burkeville 78, Chester 50

Joaquin 44, Shelbyville 28



CLASS 1A

Bowie Gold-Burg 70, Ladonia Fannindel 25

Gilmer Union Hill 65, Savoy 0

Haskell Paint Creek 61, Lueders-Avoca 0

Jayton 54, Aspermont 0

Loop 69, Wilson 24

McLean 86, Afton Patton Springs 0

Meadow 32, Wellman-Union 28

Perrin-Whitt 48, Knox City 42

Saint Jo 56, Campbell 0

Zephyr 48, Sidney 0



PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Marble Falls Faith 68, Bulverde Bracken 62



OTHER

Alvin Shadow Creek 49, Pasadena South Houston 0

Dallas South Oak Cliff def. Dallas Samuell, forfeit

KIPP Sunnyside 52, KIPP Houston 6

Randle 68, Santa Fe 0

FRIDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Scores for high school football games played on Friday will appear here after games have concluded.

SATURDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Scores for high school football games played on Saturday will appear here after games have concluded.