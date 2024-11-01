Big Game Friday: Texas high school football scores, Oct. 31-Nov. 2, 2024

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 31- Nov.2, 2024.
2024 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
- Week 1, Aug. 29-31: Scores
- Week 2, Sept. 5-7: Scores
- Week 3, Sept. 12-14: Scores
- Week 4, Sept. 16-21: Rankings | Scores
- Week 5, Sept. 23-28: Rankings | Scores
- Week 6, Sept. 30 to Oct. 5: Rankings | Scores
- Week 7, Oct. 7-12: Rankings | Scores
- Week 8, Oct. 14-19: Rankings | Scores
- Week 9, Oct. 21-26: Rankings | Scores
- Week 10, Oct. 28-Nov. 2: Rankings | Scores
THURSDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
CLASS 6A
Amarillo Tascosa 42, Amarillo Caprock 14
Cypress Creek 41, Houston Northbrook 16
Edinburg Economedes 45, La Joya 29
Fort Bend Elkins 64, Fort Bend Clements 12
Fort Bend Ridge Point 35, Fort Bend Hightower 20
Garland Sachse 30, Garland Naaman Forest 7
Haltom 23, South Grand Prairie 21
Harlingen South 21, PSJA Memorial 14
Houston Memorial 24, Jersey Village 14
Houston Stratford 42, Cypress Ridge 10
Houston Westside 58, Houston Chavez 0
Humble 35, Baytown Goose Creek 7
Katy Mayde Creek 44, Katy Seven Lakes 14
Laredo United South 35, Eagle Pass 10
Mansfield Summit 21, Everman 0
Northwest Eaton 28, Keller Timber Creek 21
Prosper 84, Princeton 41
SA Northside Brennan 69, SA Northside Taft 0
SA Northside O'Connor 41, SA Northside Stevens 6
Spring 28, Aldine Nimitz 20
CLASS 5A
A&M Consolidated 49, Buda Hays 0
Boerne-Champion 31, SA Wagner 26
Brownsville Lopez 24, Brownsville Pace 21
College Station 44, Pflugerville Weiss 38
Dallas Kimball 57, Dallas Conrad 0
Dallas Wilson 56, Dallas Spruce 7
Frisco Lone Star 63, Frisco Lebanon Trail 23
Frisco Reedy 27, Frisco 17
Frisco Wakeland 42, Sherman 14
Galena Park 21, Houston Westbury 14
Lubbock Monterey 31, Abilene 17
SA Houston 38, SA Highlands 7
CLASS 4A
Andrews 41, Pecos 21
Big Spring 28, San Angelo Lake View 21
CLASS 3A
Frankston 41, Malakoff Cross Roads 7
Poth 49, San Antonio YMLA 0
CLASS 2A
Booker 73, Wildorado 28
Burkeville 78, Chester 50
Joaquin 44, Shelbyville 28
CLASS 1A
Bowie Gold-Burg 70, Ladonia Fannindel 25
Gilmer Union Hill 65, Savoy 0
Haskell Paint Creek 61, Lueders-Avoca 0
Jayton 54, Aspermont 0
Loop 69, Wilson 24
McLean 86, Afton Patton Springs 0
Meadow 32, Wellman-Union 28
Perrin-Whitt 48, Knox City 42
Saint Jo 56, Campbell 0
Zephyr 48, Sidney 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Marble Falls Faith 68, Bulverde Bracken 62
OTHER
Alvin Shadow Creek 49, Pasadena South Houston 0
Dallas South Oak Cliff def. Dallas Samuell, forfeit
KIPP Sunnyside 52, KIPP Houston 6
Randle 68, Santa Fe 0
FRIDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Scores for high school football games played on Friday will appear here after games have concluded.
SATURDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Scores for high school football games played on Saturday will appear here after games have concluded.