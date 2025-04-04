Carrollton

Major crashes causing traffic delays in Carrollton, Fort Worth on Friday morning

Two major crashes are causing delays for North Texas drivers on Friday morning.

In Carrollton, Interstate 35 is completely shut down at the Belt Line exit due to an 18-wheeler crash.

According to the Carrollton Police Department, the truck appears to have spun out and been left abandoned.

Police said diesel fuel has spilled across the highway. HAZMAT crews are en route for cleanup.

A second crash is causing backups for drivers in Fort Worth.

All eastbound lanes of Loop 820 are closed at Marine Creek due to a three-vehicle crash.

The Fort Worth Fire Department, Police Department, and MedStar are at the scene responding to the crash.

Fort Worth three vehicle crash

In both of these cases, drivers should expect major delays and seek alternate routes during their morning commutes.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

