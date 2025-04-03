Mike Pence

Mike Pence to receive JFK library's Profile in Courage Award for Jan. 6 actions

The award will be presented May 4 at the JFK library in Boston

By Jonathan J. Cooper | The Associated Press

MANCHESTER, NH – AUGUST 17: Former Vice President Mike Pence delivers remakrs at Politics & Eggs at the New Hampshire Institute Politics on August 17, 2022 in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Mike Pence
Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence will receive the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for his refusal to go along with President Donald Trump's efforts to remain in office after losing the 2020 election, Kennedy's family announced Thursday.

The award recognizes Pence “for putting his life and career on the line to ensure the constitutional transfer of presidential power on Jan. 6, 2021,” the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum said.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Trump pressured Pence to reject election results from swing states where the Republican president falsely claimed the vote was marred by fraud. Pence refused, saying he lacked such authority.

When a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, some chanted that they wanted to “hang Mike Pence.” Pence was whisked away by Secret Service agents, narrowly avoiding a confrontation with the rioters.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify,” Trump wrote on Twitter, as rioters moved through the Capitol and Pence was in hiding with his family, aides and security detail inside the building.

Pence rejected the Secret Service's advice that he leave the Capitol, staying to continue the ceremonial election certification of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election victory once rioters were cleared.

Two years ago, Pence said Trump's “reckless words endangered my family.”

U.S. & World

Pentagon 1 hour ago

Pentagon watchdog to review Hegseth's use of Signal app to convey plans for Houthi strike

Trump administration 2 hours ago

Trump fires at least 3 national security aides following a meeting with far-right activist Laura Loomer

The Profile in Courage Award, named for a book Kennedy published in 1957, before he became president, honors public officials who take principled stands despite the potential political or personal consequences.

“His decision is an example of President Kennedy’s belief that an act of political courage can change the course of history," Caroline Kennedy and Jack Schlossberg, JFK's daughter and grandson, said in a statement.

Pence said in a statement he's “deeply humbled and honored” to get the award.

“I have been inspired by the life and words of President John F. Kennedy since my youth and am honored to join the company of so many distinguished Americans who have received this recognition in the past,” Pence said.

The award will be presented May 4 at the JFK library in Boston.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Mike Pence
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us