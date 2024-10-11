Big Game Friday: Texas high school football scores, Oct. 10 -12, 2024

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 10-12, 2024.

2024 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

THURSDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORE

CLASS 6A

Cypress Ranch 38, Waller 21

Galena Park North Shore 70, Baytown Goose Creek 0

Haltom 23, Grand Prairie 14

Houston Bellaire 38, Wisdom 12

Houston Strake Jesuit 28, Alief Elsik 26

Justin Northwest 28, Keller Central 14

Katy 45, Katy Taylor 0

Killeen Ellison 38, Belton 19

McKinney 31, Plano West 7

New Braunfels Canyon 41, Schertz Clemens 20

North Mesquite 49, Dallas Sunset 6

PSJA 28, Edinburg 6

Richardson 33, Irving Nimitz 0

Richardson Lake Highlands 38, Dallas Jesuit 10

Richardson Pearce 63, Irving 27

SA Northside Jay 49, Laredo Cigarroa 0

Southlake Carroll 50, Northwest Eaton 14

The Woodlands 70, Cleveland 0

Weslaco 42, La Joya 14

Wylie 42, Garland Rowlett 0



CLASS 5A

Brownsville Lopez 41, PSJA Southwest 14

Brownsville Memorial 40, Harlingen 9

CC Carroll 51, CC King 14

Cedar Park 31, Georgetown East View 29

Crosby 34, Humble Kingwood Park 14

Crowley 35, Mansfield 23

Dallas Kimball 42, Dallas Lincoln 9

Fort Bend Marshall 61, Rosenberg Lamar 6

Frisco Lebanon Trail 24, Frisco Centennial 20

Frisco Reedy 38, McKinney North 13

Georgetown 42, Leander Rouse 14

Gregory-Portland 34, CC Ray 14

Houston Milby 54, Houston Austin 0

Katy Paetow 41, Katy Cinco Ranch 31

Magnolia 45, Klein Forest 14

Mission Sharyland 30, Mission Memorial 20

SA Burbank 45, SA Highlands 7

Saginaw 21, FW Arlington Heights 15

West Mesquite 48, Dallas Adams 0



CLASS 4A

Alvarado 48, Carrollton Ranchview 14

Lubbock Estacado 28, Levelland 24

North Dallas 51, Dallas Conrad 8

Rio Hondo 49, Falfurrias 21



CLASS 3A

Big Lake Reagan County 44, Ozona 28

Muleshoe 42, Lubbock Roosevelt 36

Palestine Westwood 63, Crockett 14

Taft 13, Banquete 2

Tulia 20, Dimmitt 12



CLASS 2A

Springlake-Earth 52, Hart 6



CLASS 1A

Ackerly Sands 52, Wilson 6

Aspermont 66, Rule 22

Jayton 56, Haskell Paint Creek 6

Lamesa Klondike 54, Midland Holy Cross 0

Newcastle 77, Perrin-Whitt 36

Spur 56, Silverton 6

Three Way 45, Bluff Dale 0



PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Arlington Pantego Christian 42, Willow Park Trinity Christian 18

Austin Regents 42, Tyler Grace Community 0

Bellaire Episcopal 48, Houston St. John's 45

Dallas Greenhill 28, Austin St. Andrew's 7

Dallas Parish Episcopal 56, Addison Trinity 0

FW Country Day 46, Irving Cistercian 16

FW Trinity Valley 17, Arlington Oakridge 14

Houston Kinkaid 42, Dallas Episcopal 7

Pasadena First Baptist 70, Wylie Prep 58

SA Holy Cross 62, CC John Paul 0



OTHER

Burkeville def. Calvert, forfeit

Cypress Bridgeland 56, Cypress Park 0

ETHS 59, Longview Trinity 14

Frisco Panther Creek 66, Nevada Community 0

Houston Emery/Weiner School 52, Logos Prep 22

Longview Heritage 72, Ladonia Fannindel 19

NMMI, N.M. 33, EP Cathedral 21

Prestonwood North 38, Decatur Victory Christian 32

San Antonio Prep 44, SA Jubilee 0

Sotomayor 48, SA Northside Stevens 28

Walnut Grove 64, Frisco Liberty 7



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Pasadena vs. New Caney Porter, ccd.

FRIDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

SATURDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

