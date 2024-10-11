Big Game Friday: Texas high school football scores, Oct. 10 -12, 2024

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 10-12, 2024.
2024 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
- Week 1, Aug. 29-31: Scores
- Week 2, Sept. 5-7: Scores
- Week 3, Sept. 12-14: Scores
- Week 4, Sept. 19-21: Rankings | Scores
- Week 5, Sept. 26-28: Rankings | Scores
THURSDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORE
CLASS 6A
Cypress Ranch 38, Waller 21
Galena Park North Shore 70, Baytown Goose Creek 0
Haltom 23, Grand Prairie 14
Houston Bellaire 38, Wisdom 12
Houston Strake Jesuit 28, Alief Elsik 26
Justin Northwest 28, Keller Central 14
Katy 45, Katy Taylor 0
Killeen Ellison 38, Belton 19
McKinney 31, Plano West 7
New Braunfels Canyon 41, Schertz Clemens 20
North Mesquite 49, Dallas Sunset 6
PSJA 28, Edinburg 6
Richardson 33, Irving Nimitz 0
Richardson Lake Highlands 38, Dallas Jesuit 10
Richardson Pearce 63, Irving 27
SA Northside Jay 49, Laredo Cigarroa 0
Southlake Carroll 50, Northwest Eaton 14
The Woodlands 70, Cleveland 0
Weslaco 42, La Joya 14
Wylie 42, Garland Rowlett 0
CLASS 5A
Brownsville Lopez 41, PSJA Southwest 14
Brownsville Memorial 40, Harlingen 9
CC Carroll 51, CC King 14
Cedar Park 31, Georgetown East View 29
Crosby 34, Humble Kingwood Park 14
Crowley 35, Mansfield 23
Dallas Kimball 42, Dallas Lincoln 9
Fort Bend Marshall 61, Rosenberg Lamar 6
Frisco Lebanon Trail 24, Frisco Centennial 20
Frisco Reedy 38, McKinney North 13
Georgetown 42, Leander Rouse 14
Gregory-Portland 34, CC Ray 14
Houston Milby 54, Houston Austin 0
Katy Paetow 41, Katy Cinco Ranch 31
Magnolia 45, Klein Forest 14
Mission Sharyland 30, Mission Memorial 20
SA Burbank 45, SA Highlands 7
Saginaw 21, FW Arlington Heights 15
West Mesquite 48, Dallas Adams 0
CLASS 4A
Alvarado 48, Carrollton Ranchview 14
Lubbock Estacado 28, Levelland 24
North Dallas 51, Dallas Conrad 8
Rio Hondo 49, Falfurrias 21
CLASS 3A
Big Lake Reagan County 44, Ozona 28
Muleshoe 42, Lubbock Roosevelt 36
Palestine Westwood 63, Crockett 14
Taft 13, Banquete 2
Tulia 20, Dimmitt 12
CLASS 2A
Springlake-Earth 52, Hart 6
CLASS 1A
Ackerly Sands 52, Wilson 6
Aspermont 66, Rule 22
Jayton 56, Haskell Paint Creek 6
Lamesa Klondike 54, Midland Holy Cross 0
Newcastle 77, Perrin-Whitt 36
Spur 56, Silverton 6
Three Way 45, Bluff Dale 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Arlington Pantego Christian 42, Willow Park Trinity Christian 18
Austin Regents 42, Tyler Grace Community 0
Bellaire Episcopal 48, Houston St. John's 45
Dallas Greenhill 28, Austin St. Andrew's 7
Dallas Parish Episcopal 56, Addison Trinity 0
FW Country Day 46, Irving Cistercian 16
FW Trinity Valley 17, Arlington Oakridge 14
Houston Kinkaid 42, Dallas Episcopal 7
Pasadena First Baptist 70, Wylie Prep 58
SA Holy Cross 62, CC John Paul 0
OTHER
Burkeville def. Calvert, forfeit
Cypress Bridgeland 56, Cypress Park 0
ETHS 59, Longview Trinity 14
Frisco Panther Creek 66, Nevada Community 0
Houston Emery/Weiner School 52, Logos Prep 22
Longview Heritage 72, Ladonia Fannindel 19
NMMI, N.M. 33, EP Cathedral 21
Prestonwood North 38, Decatur Victory Christian 32
San Antonio Prep 44, SA Jubilee 0
Sotomayor 48, SA Northside Stevens 28
Walnut Grove 64, Frisco Liberty 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Pasadena vs. New Caney Porter, ccd.
FRIDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Results of Friday's games will appear here after the games are concluded.
SATURDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Results of Saturday's games will appear here after the games are concluded.