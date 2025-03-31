Unsettled pattern to bring more thunderstorms, possible severe weather this week

While the weather is quiet to start the new work week, it will become a lot more active in the coming days. Showers and thunderstorms are once again in the forecast for North Texas and will offer several opportunities for rain from Wednesday through Saturday.

Weather changes will begin to take effect during the day Tuesday as a strong south wind takes hold. This strong south wind will lead to an elevated to high fire danger Tuesday afternoon. Eventually, that wind will increase the humidity, which will contribute to thunderstorm chances Tuesday night.

Initially, these storms will be confined to areas west of DFW on Tuesday night. There's a concern they could produce hail and damaging winds, along with a couple of tornadoes. The timing for these storms into DFW likely won't be until early Wednesday morning. They should weaken a bit as they move eastward Wednesday morning, but a couple could still be severe.

Wednesday afternoon and evening, there's a chance storms could redevelop near DFW and migrate eastward. Thus, there's another risk for severe weather during the afternoon and evening hours on Wednesday, especially farther east.

Beyond Wednesday, there will be several more rounds of rain and thunderstorms, including the possibility of severe weather.

The heaviest rain is set to arrive Friday and Saturday. There could be a couple rounds of heavy rain these two days. Rain totals will likely be in excess of 2 inches for many locations. If the system slows down or if more rain falls, there could be a concern for flooding into Saturday.

By Sunday, the pattern begins to dry out with sharply cooler air pushing in behind a cold front. Below normal temperatures will stick around for a couple days, featuring lows in the 40s and highs only in the 60s.