weather

Unsettled pattern to bring more thunderstorms, possible severe weather this week

Calm, quiet weather will transition to stormy weather this week

By Grant Johnston and NBC 5 Weather Experts

While the weather is quiet to start the new work week, it will become a lot more active in the coming days. Showers and thunderstorms are once again in the forecast for North Texas and will offer several opportunities for rain from Wednesday through Saturday.

Forecast 3 hours ago

NBC 5 Forecast: Thanks to a cold front, a quiet start to the week

weather Oct 15, 2024

Redesign alert! NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth app has new customizable weather section

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Weather changes will begin to take effect during the day Tuesday as a strong south wind takes hold. This strong south wind will lead to an elevated to high fire danger Tuesday afternoon. Eventually, that wind will increase the humidity, which will contribute to thunderstorm chances Tuesday night.

Initially, these storms will be confined to areas west of DFW on Tuesday night. There's a concern they could produce hail and damaging winds, along with a couple of tornadoes. The timing for these storms into DFW likely won't be until early Wednesday morning. They should weaken a bit as they move eastward Wednesday morning, but a couple could still be severe.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Wednesday afternoon and evening, there's a chance storms could redevelop near DFW and migrate eastward. Thus, there's another risk for severe weather during the afternoon and evening hours on Wednesday, especially farther east.

Beyond Wednesday, there will be several more rounds of rain and thunderstorms, including the possibility of severe weather.

The heaviest rain is set to arrive Friday and Saturday. There could be a couple rounds of heavy rain these two days. Rain totals will likely be in excess of 2 inches for many locations. If the system slows down or if more rain falls, there could be a concern for flooding into Saturday.

By Sunday, the pattern begins to dry out with sharply cooler air pushing in behind a cold front. Below normal temperatures will stick around for a couple days, featuring lows in the 40s and highs only in the 60s.

This article tagged under:

weatherForecastsevere weather
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us