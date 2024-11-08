Big Game Friday: Texas high school football scores, Nov. 7-9, 2024

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 7-9, 2024.

2024 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Week 1, Aug. 29-31: Scores

Week 2, Sept. 5-7: Scores

Week 3, Sept. 12-14: Scores

Week 4, Sept. 16-21: Rankings | Scores

Week 5, Sept. 23-28: Rankings | Scores

Week 6, Sept. 30 to Oct. 5: Rankings | Scores

Week 7, Oct. 7-12: Rankings | Scores

Week 8, Oct. 14-19: Rankings | Scores

Week 9, Oct. 21-26: Rankings | Scores

Week 10, Oct. 28-Nov. 2: Rankings | Scores

Week 11, Nov. 4-9: Rankings | Scores

THURSDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

CLASS 6A

Aldine Nimitz 23, Spring Dekaney 21

Alief Hastings 27, Richmond George Ranch 21

Allen 48, Plano East 7

Arlington 49, Arlington Martin 31

Arlington Bowie 48, South Grand Prairie 28

Arlington Lamar 35, Grand Prairie 14

Bryan 53, Killeen 28

Cibolo Steele 70, Buda Johnson 14

Converse Judson 27, Schertz Clemens 10

Coppell 47, Lewisville Marcus 28

Copperas Cove 35, Hewitt Midway 16

Cypress Fairbanks 56, Houston Northbrook 0

Dallas Skyline 19, Mesquite Horn 18

De Soto 45, Lancaster 13

Denton Guyer 41, Denton Braswell 20

Duncanville 48, Cedar Hill 6

Eagle Pass 23, Del Rio 14

Edinburg Vela 55, Rio Grande City 20

EP Franklin 49, EP Pebble Hills 35

Euless Trinity 63, Hurst Bell 13

Fort Bend Ridge Point 60, Fort Bend Austin 22

Garland Sachse 31, Garland Rowlett 18

Haltom 42, Arlington Houston 8

Harlingen South 42, Weslaco East 23

Houston Lamar 55, Houston MSTC 0

Houston Strake Jesuit 31, Richmond Foster 7

Humble Atascocita 73, Baytown Goose Creek 14

Katy Tompkins 49, Katy Taylor 28

Keller 20, Northwest Eaton 14

Killeen Harker Heights 31, Temple 14

Klein Oak 45, Tomball Memorial 22

Laredo Johnson 20, Laredo United South 13

McKinney Boyd 56, Princeton 40

Mission 49, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 10

North Crowley 65, Crowley 21

North Mesquite 27, Carrollton Turner 6

Pasadena Dobie 54, Manvel 34

Pearland 68, Pasadena South Houston 7

Pflugerville Hendrickson 77, Bastrop Cedar Creek 0

Prosper 51, Plano West 10

PSJA North 48, Brownsville Rivera 6

Richardson Lake Highlands 68, Irving 22

Richardson Pearce 34, Richardson Berkner 21

SA Churchill 52, LEE 0

SA Johnson 34, SA Northside Clark 21

SA Northside Jay 39, SA Southside 10

Smithson Valley 45, Victoria East 0

The Woodlands College Park 46, New Caney 13

Waxahachie 57, Mesquite 0



CLASS 5A

Arlington Seguin 36, Mansfield Summit 28

Austin LBJ 67, Austin Eastside Memorial 0

Brenham 42, Belton 24

CC Miller 54, CC Ray 0

Dallas Highland Park 38, Midlothian 21

Dallas South Oak Cliff 49, Dallas Jefferson 0

Denton Ryan 56, N. Richland Hills Birdville 14

Edcouch-Elsa 24, Brownsville Lopez 17

Ennis 42, Corsicana 7

EP El Dorado 68, EP Parkland 21

Fort Bend Marshall 21, Baytown Lee 10

Frisco 43, McKinney North 29

Frisco Heritage 43, Frisco Centennial 14

Frisco Lone Star 41, Frisco Reedy 30

FW Eastern Hills 64, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 18

FW North Side 50, FW Trimble Tech 13

FW Wyatt 27, FW South Hills 7

Georgetown 31, Cedar Park 7

Gregory-Portland 63, CC King 14

Houston Madison 23, Sharpstown 20

La Joya Palmview 20, McAllen Memorial 17

Lubbock Monterey 49, Amarillo Caprock 0

Montgomery Lake Creek 53, West Fork 20

SA Burbank 49, SA Lanier 32

SA Southwest 30, Laredo Cigarroa 7

Seagoville 22, Dallas Adamson 17

Sherman 17, Frisco Lebanon Trail 10

Terrell 35, Mesquite Poteet 14

Waller 47, Cypress Park 12



CLASS 4A

Alvarado 42, Kennedale 7

Carthage 57, Brownsboro 8

Celina 52, Lake Dallas 14

Center 37, Rusk 20

Crandall 49, Greenville 7

Gilmer 56, Paris North Lamar 0

Godley 23, Hillsboro 0

Kilgore 48, Mabank 0

Krum 48, Bonham 0

Melissa 28, Denison 0

Mexia 23, Grandview 16

Midlothian Heritage 38, Kaufman 20

Rio Hondo 76, Progreso 0



CLASS 3A

Bishop 40, Falfurrias 22

Callisburg 49, Sadler S&S Consolidated 13

Dallas Madison 64, Dallas A+ Academy 20

Gunter 63, Leonard 0

Hardin 44, Kirbyville 34

Orangefield 52, Buna 22

Palestine Westwood 63, Huntington 0

Whitney 38, West 0

Woodville 61, Kountze 6



CLASS 2A

Bovina 12, Vega 7

Bronte 48, Olfen 0

Honey Grove 42, Omaha Pewitt 18

Kerens 49, Price Carlisle 21

La Villa 38, Agua Dulce 22

Pineland West Sabine 54, Sabine Pass 7

Timpson 40, San Augustine 10



CLASS 1A

Amherst 50, Lazbuddie 0

Avalon 68, Covington 19

Bluff Dale 48, Kopperl 36

Gordon 52, Gorman 0

Imperial Buena Vista 54, Marfa 0

Ira 63, Roscoe Highland 26

Ladonia Fannindel 43, Forestburg 26

Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 56, Campbell 8

Lamesa Klondike 68, Ackerly Sands 20

Oglesby 64, Evant 0

Priddy 55, Mullin 18

Three Way 60, Morgan 6



PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Colleyville Covenant 42, Arlington Pantego Christian 0

SA Sunnybrook 51, New Braunfels Baptist 6



OTHER

Alvin Shadow Creek 72, Pasadena Rayburn 0

Azle Christian School 59, Weatherford Grace Christian 12

Cypress Bridgeland 28, Cypress Woods 24

Harvest Christian Academy- Lantana 46, Melissa CHANT 0

Jordan 50, Katy Paetow 19

Paducah def. Hedley , forfeit

Pieper 69, Boerne-Champion 27

Prosper Rock Hill 21, McKinney 14

San Antonio Harlan 35, Sotomayor 33

Walnut Grove 63, Frisco Independence 34

West Plains 45, Hereford 14

FRIDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Scores will be updated after the games are played Friday night.

SATURDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Scores will be updated after the games are played on Saturday.