Big Game Friday: Texas high school football scores, Nov. 7-9, 2024

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 7-9, 2024.
2024 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
- Week 1, Aug. 29-31: Scores
- Week 2, Sept. 5-7: Scores
- Week 3, Sept. 12-14: Scores
- Week 4, Sept. 16-21: Rankings | Scores
- Week 5, Sept. 23-28: Rankings | Scores
- Week 6, Sept. 30 to Oct. 5: Rankings | Scores
- Week 7, Oct. 7-12: Rankings | Scores
- Week 8, Oct. 14-19: Rankings | Scores
- Week 9, Oct. 21-26: Rankings | Scores
- Week 10, Oct. 28-Nov. 2: Rankings | Scores
- Week 11, Nov. 4-9: Rankings | Scores
THURSDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
CLASS 6A
Aldine Nimitz 23, Spring Dekaney 21
Alief Hastings 27, Richmond George Ranch 21
Allen 48, Plano East 7
Arlington 49, Arlington Martin 31
Arlington Bowie 48, South Grand Prairie 28
Arlington Lamar 35, Grand Prairie 14
Bryan 53, Killeen 28
Cibolo Steele 70, Buda Johnson 14
Converse Judson 27, Schertz Clemens 10
Coppell 47, Lewisville Marcus 28
Copperas Cove 35, Hewitt Midway 16
Cypress Fairbanks 56, Houston Northbrook 0
Dallas Skyline 19, Mesquite Horn 18
De Soto 45, Lancaster 13
Denton Guyer 41, Denton Braswell 20
Duncanville 48, Cedar Hill 6
Eagle Pass 23, Del Rio 14
Edinburg Vela 55, Rio Grande City 20
EP Franklin 49, EP Pebble Hills 35
Euless Trinity 63, Hurst Bell 13
Fort Bend Ridge Point 60, Fort Bend Austin 22
Garland Sachse 31, Garland Rowlett 18
Haltom 42, Arlington Houston 8
Harlingen South 42, Weslaco East 23
Houston Lamar 55, Houston MSTC 0
Houston Strake Jesuit 31, Richmond Foster 7
Humble Atascocita 73, Baytown Goose Creek 14
Katy Tompkins 49, Katy Taylor 28
Keller 20, Northwest Eaton 14
Killeen Harker Heights 31, Temple 14
Klein Oak 45, Tomball Memorial 22
Laredo Johnson 20, Laredo United South 13
McKinney Boyd 56, Princeton 40
Mission 49, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 10
North Crowley 65, Crowley 21
North Mesquite 27, Carrollton Turner 6
Pasadena Dobie 54, Manvel 34
Pearland 68, Pasadena South Houston 7
Pflugerville Hendrickson 77, Bastrop Cedar Creek 0
Prosper 51, Plano West 10
PSJA North 48, Brownsville Rivera 6
Richardson Lake Highlands 68, Irving 22
Richardson Pearce 34, Richardson Berkner 21
SA Churchill 52, LEE 0
SA Johnson 34, SA Northside Clark 21
SA Northside Jay 39, SA Southside 10
Smithson Valley 45, Victoria East 0
The Woodlands College Park 46, New Caney 13
Waxahachie 57, Mesquite 0
CLASS 5A
Arlington Seguin 36, Mansfield Summit 28
Austin LBJ 67, Austin Eastside Memorial 0
Brenham 42, Belton 24
CC Miller 54, CC Ray 0
Dallas Highland Park 38, Midlothian 21
Dallas South Oak Cliff 49, Dallas Jefferson 0
Denton Ryan 56, N. Richland Hills Birdville 14
Edcouch-Elsa 24, Brownsville Lopez 17
Ennis 42, Corsicana 7
EP El Dorado 68, EP Parkland 21
Fort Bend Marshall 21, Baytown Lee 10
Frisco 43, McKinney North 29
Frisco Heritage 43, Frisco Centennial 14
Frisco Lone Star 41, Frisco Reedy 30
FW Eastern Hills 64, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 18
FW North Side 50, FW Trimble Tech 13
FW Wyatt 27, FW South Hills 7
Georgetown 31, Cedar Park 7
Gregory-Portland 63, CC King 14
Houston Madison 23, Sharpstown 20
La Joya Palmview 20, McAllen Memorial 17
Lubbock Monterey 49, Amarillo Caprock 0
Montgomery Lake Creek 53, West Fork 20
SA Burbank 49, SA Lanier 32
SA Southwest 30, Laredo Cigarroa 7
Seagoville 22, Dallas Adamson 17
Sherman 17, Frisco Lebanon Trail 10
Terrell 35, Mesquite Poteet 14
Waller 47, Cypress Park 12
CLASS 4A
Alvarado 42, Kennedale 7
Carthage 57, Brownsboro 8
Celina 52, Lake Dallas 14
Center 37, Rusk 20
Crandall 49, Greenville 7
Gilmer 56, Paris North Lamar 0
Godley 23, Hillsboro 0
Kilgore 48, Mabank 0
Krum 48, Bonham 0
Melissa 28, Denison 0
Mexia 23, Grandview 16
Midlothian Heritage 38, Kaufman 20
Rio Hondo 76, Progreso 0
CLASS 3A
Bishop 40, Falfurrias 22
Callisburg 49, Sadler S&S Consolidated 13
Dallas Madison 64, Dallas A+ Academy 20
Gunter 63, Leonard 0
Hardin 44, Kirbyville 34
Orangefield 52, Buna 22
Palestine Westwood 63, Huntington 0
Whitney 38, West 0
Woodville 61, Kountze 6
CLASS 2A
Bovina 12, Vega 7
Bronte 48, Olfen 0
Honey Grove 42, Omaha Pewitt 18
Kerens 49, Price Carlisle 21
La Villa 38, Agua Dulce 22
Pineland West Sabine 54, Sabine Pass 7
Timpson 40, San Augustine 10
CLASS 1A
Amherst 50, Lazbuddie 0
Avalon 68, Covington 19
Bluff Dale 48, Kopperl 36
Gordon 52, Gorman 0
Imperial Buena Vista 54, Marfa 0
Ira 63, Roscoe Highland 26
Ladonia Fannindel 43, Forestburg 26
Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 56, Campbell 8
Lamesa Klondike 68, Ackerly Sands 20
Oglesby 64, Evant 0
Priddy 55, Mullin 18
Three Way 60, Morgan 6
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Colleyville Covenant 42, Arlington Pantego Christian 0
SA Sunnybrook 51, New Braunfels Baptist 6
OTHER
Alvin Shadow Creek 72, Pasadena Rayburn 0
Azle Christian School 59, Weatherford Grace Christian 12
Cypress Bridgeland 28, Cypress Woods 24
Harvest Christian Academy- Lantana 46, Melissa CHANT 0
Jordan 50, Katy Paetow 19
Paducah def. Hedley , forfeit
Pieper 69, Boerne-Champion 27
Prosper Rock Hill 21, McKinney 14
San Antonio Harlan 35, Sotomayor 33
Walnut Grove 63, Frisco Independence 34
West Plains 45, Hereford 14
FRIDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
SATURDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
