A teenager is in custody, facing felony charges in connection with Tuesday's shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School that hospitalized five students, officials say.

An arrest warrant affidavit obtained by NBC 5 said Dallas ISD police reviewed school surveillance footage showing an unidentified student letting Tracey Haynes Jr into the building through an unsecured door at about 1:03 p.m.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to police, Haynes walked down a hallway toward several male students and then began indiscriminately shooting, striking several people. Police said Haynes then walked toward another student and appeared to "take a point-blank shot."

Dallas ISD police said in the affidavit that five people had been shot, but Dallas Fire-Rescue clarified to NBC 5 on Wednesday morning that only four students had been hit by gunfire. The fifth student hospitalized, DFR said, was a 14-year-old girl who was taken to the hospital about an hour after the shooting for anxiety-related symptoms.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The shooting victims ranged in age from 15 to 18, and their injuries were classified as serious to non-life-threatening. On Wednesday, DFR said two of the shooting victims had been discharged and the other two remained in the hospital for observation after being treated for their injuries, and that they're expected to be OK.

Dallas County Jail Dallas County Jail

Haynes surrendered to police outside the Dallas County Jail on Tuesday evening. He is charged with first-degree aggravated assault - mass shooting, the affidavit said. His bond has been set at $600,000, and it's unclear if he's obtained an attorney.

Police said that because four or more people were injured in the shooting, the aggravated assault charge was elevated to a mass shooting.

Police have not released the victim's identities or a motive for the shooting.