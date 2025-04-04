Free Eggs! Tarrant County Commissioner giving away thousands of eggs to local families

Tarrant County Commissioner Alisa Simmons will join the Tarrant Area Food Bank and the North Texas Area Community Health Centers in giving away thousands of cartons of eggs over two weekends in April.

Simmons, the county's Precinct 2 representative, will visit two locations on Saturday, April 5 and Saturday, April 12 to distribute the eggs. She'll stop once in each precinct and give away 500 cartons of one dozen eggs at each location.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"During these uncertain economic times, it concerns me that so many families are struggling to make ends meet. The price of eggs, a very basic essential and nutritional staple of many households, is now out of reach. This is a small gesture to let Tarrant County constituents know that I see their needs," said Commissioner Simmons.

The Sharing the Burden, Spreading the Joy FREE Eggs Giveaway will occur at the following locations on a first-come, first-served basis, rain or shine.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Saturday, April 5

8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Southeast Community Health Center

2909 Mitchell Boulevard in Fort Worth

Saturday, April 5

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Northside Community Health Center

2332 Beverly Hills Drive in Fort Worth

Saturday, April 12

8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Cornerstone Baptist Church

5416 Matlock Road in Arlington

Saturday, April 12

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

G.R.A.C.E. Grapevine

837 E. Walnut Street in Grapevine