Free Eggs! Tarrant County Commissioner giving away thousands of eggs to local families

Eggs will be given away on two consecutive Saturdays, April 5 and April 12

Tarrant County Commissioner Alisa Simmons will join the Tarrant Area Food Bank and the North Texas Area Community Health Centers in giving away thousands of cartons of eggs over two weekends in April.

Simmons, the county's Precinct 2 representative, will visit two locations on Saturday, April 5 and Saturday, April 12 to distribute the eggs. She'll stop once in each precinct and give away 500 cartons of one dozen eggs at each location.

"During these uncertain economic times, it concerns me that so many families are struggling to make ends meet. The price of eggs, a very basic essential and nutritional staple of many households, is now out of reach. This is a small gesture to let Tarrant County constituents know that I see their needs," said Commissioner Simmons.

The Sharing the Burden, Spreading the Joy FREE Eggs Giveaway will occur at the following locations on a first-come, first-served basis, rain or shine.

Saturday, April 5
8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Southeast Community Health Center
2909 Mitchell Boulevard in Fort Worth

Saturday, April 5
1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Northside Community Health Center
2332 Beverly Hills Drive in Fort Worth

Saturday, April 12
8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Cornerstone Baptist Church
5416 Matlock Road in Arlington

Saturday, April 12
1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
G.R.A.C.E. Grapevine
837 E. Walnut Street in Grapevine

