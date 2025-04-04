Attorney of track meet murder suspect to seek lower bond; victim's family prepares burial services

There are new details in the fatal stabbing during a high school track meet in Frisco that ended with one teen dying in his twin brother’s arms and another teen behind bars, claiming the stabbing was in self-defense.

There are incredibly difficult days ahead for 17-year-old Austin Metcalf’s family as they prepare to lay him to rest, according to the family.

His alleged killer, 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, remains in the Collin County Jail charged with murder.

NBC 5 has learned the suspect’s family hired defense attorney Deric Walpole on Friday.

Despite only having a few hours to learn about the case and meet with his client, Walpole agreed to speak briefly with NBC 5 outside the jail on Friday afternoon.

"I know that my client said it was self-defense. I don't have any reason to disbelieve that, but I need to develop facts, talk to people, and figure out what's going on before I make any statements about what I think happened," said Walpole. "I don't have any reason to think it wasn't self-defense at this time."

Walpole confirmed to NBC 5 he has requested a hearing next week to lower Anthony’s $1 million bond.

The deadly encounter happened at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, during a district track meet at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco.

According to the arrest report obtained by NBC 5, approximately 40 student athletes and a handful of coaches witnessed the tragic event.

According to witnesses, an argument began when Metcalf, a Memorial High School junior, told Anthony, a Centennial High School student, to move from underneath Memorial’s pop-up tent that had been used during a downpour.

Other teams had their own tents available for the meet, as seen from the Texas Sky Ranger.

When he was told to leave, Anthony immediately opened his bag, reached in, and told the victim "touch me and see what happens," according to a witness.

When Metcalf pushed Anthony, a witness said Anthony unexpectedly pulled a black knife from the bag, stabbed Metcalf in the chest and ran away.

While no school resource officers were inside the stadium, one SRO was about 200 yards away from the stadium, according to the arrest report.

City police officers also rushed to the scene for reports of a stabbing.

Witnesses, including an adult, described the suspect to the first officer on scene, who spotted Anthony by a chain link fence. As the officer took the teen into custody, Anthony reportedly told the officer "I was protecting myself."

A witness helped officers locate a bloody knife, which was covered with a large blue tarp to conserve evidence, according to court documents.

Several coaches told police they either witnessed the event or heard the suspect confess to the violent action.

Anthony told one officer: "he put his hands on me, I told him not to," according to the officer.

Anthony also asked whether what happened could be considered self-defense and inquired if the injured teen was going to be okay.

Metcalf "grabbed his chest" and asked others to help him and lay dying in his twin brother’s arms.

Metcalf is remembered as a bright student and a standout football player who had potential college scholarships.

Metcalf’s mother, Meghan, and brother Hunter, released a statement to NBC 5 on Friday saying:

“My son and I are profoundly thankful for the overwhelming support, prayers, and love we have received. Tragedies inevitably raise questions that remain unanswered. We will entrust the detectives handling the investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding Austin's passing, while our family, Hunter, and I

prioritize commemorating and honoring Austin. We extend our gratitude to everyone who has supported us in numerous ways and helped sustain our family during this difficult time.’

Funeral arrangements have not been made public.