A Dallas family is struggling with grief and guilt after they say their teenage daughter died after accidentally shooting herself with a gun her younger brother brought home.

The family agreed to share the tragic events of Tuesday morning with NBC 5.

Joselyn Esparza’s family placed a small makeshift altar outside their South Dallas home in the 200 block of McVey Avenue on Wednesday morning.

They scrambled to put the memorial together, placing flowers and a candle on top of a TV tray.

The sudden loss—and how the 15-year-old died—is almost too much for her parents to bear.

Raul Cruz, 17, described his little sister as bright, energetic and their parents’ favorite child.

She was her father's "princess," he said.

Joselyn loved posing for the perfect picture, the family said.

Posing for a social media post is precisely what she was doing when tragedy struck Tuesday morning around 9:30 a.m., according to her mother, Magda Lilia Cruz.

Only this time, she posed with a gun.

“It was an accident,” Cruz said through tears.

According to the family, their 14-year-old son came home that morning with a gun friends had given him. He showed it to his sister, who then began recording a social media video with it in the bathroom. Neither knew the gun was loaded, Cruz said.

Tragically, the South Oak Cliff High School freshman then shot herself in the face while handing the gun back to her brother, Cruz said.

Their father, a painter, was at work.

Cruz, who works overnight as a cleaning lady, was asleep in the house.

Their eldest son, Raul, was in his room and heard a “pop.”

He remembers walking to the bathroom and finding his sister on the floor.

“I thought it was just one of her pranks that she usually does, goofing around,” he said. “I go up to her because I see blood. I checked on her, but it was an instant death.”

The gunshot traveled through her head, the family said.

Her younger brother witnessed the horrifying event but was not present during the family’s interview with NBC 5 on Wednesday.

Raul says he is having a hard time coping with what occurred.

The entire family has been left with immeasurable grief and guilt.

Raul says he should have paid closer attention to his younger siblings.

Cruz blames herself for being asleep, despite working the night before.

She broke down in tears as she recalled her daughter asking that morning for chocolates from the grocery store.

Joselyn had been experiencing problems at school and stayed home for the day, her mother said.

Cruz emphasized her daughter’s death was not a suicide or homicide; it was a terrible accident.

She and her husband hope that by sharing their story, they can help prevent other families from suffering the same tragedy, especially given the apparent ease with which minors can access firearms.

“Please, moms, be very careful,” she said.

Dallas police say the investigation is still active, but at this time it appears to be an accidental shooting.

It is not yet known if anyone will be charged.

Though Joselyn was born in Dallas, her mother hopes to lay her to rest in Mexico, where the family is originally from.

Because of this tragedy, Cruz says she wants to return to her home country permanently.

The family is hoping to raise funds to help with the funeral and transportation costs.