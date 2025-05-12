'Man Hater' clinched the World Champion title in the first weekend of the PBR World Finals at the Cowtown Coliseum.

When it comes to bucking bulls, there is one that stands above the rest.

"His name is 'Man Hater,'" Gene Owen, who is a partner/owner of the bull, said. "He's not aggressive towards people, but he don’t like 'em on his back, so maybe it fits him pretty good."

Man Hater was crowned PBR World Champion bull last weekend after an 8-second ride with bull rider Alan de Souza at the Cowtown Coliseum. The points competition wasn't even close.

"It's kinda like in a ballgame when you get 'run ruled', you know? He's 'run ruled' everybody cause they can't catch him," Owen said. "He's the best bull in the world!"

"Oh, he's an extreme athlete," Cody Lambert said. Lambert is hosting Man Hater at his Bowie ranch during the PBR World Finals. "He's one of the most gifted athletes in the world."

Lambert is a co-founder of the PBR, Professional Bull Riders.

"The PBR was founded on the best bull riders up against the best bulls. That’s what the entire heartbeat of the sport is," Lambert said. "There's never been better bulls than there are today, and Man Hater is the best one of all of 'em."

In bull riding, both the bull and rider are scored. A perfect ride is 100 for both combined. Man Hater holds the PBR record for the highest score of 49.5.

"He (Man Hater) gives a rider a chance to win every time," Lambert said. "But only the very best riders are ever going to be able to ride him, and they better be having a good day when they do it!"

"I've got the best seat in the house, and it's amazing," Owen said, who is in the arena during the competition. "You just wonder, in your mind, you think, how can he be doing all that?

Bulls are judged for their bucking height, their kick pitch, change of direction, intensity, and that intangible thing that makes you think, 'Wow.'

"He really is the perfect bull. A lot of bulls are a lot harder to ride than he is, but to do everything he does is just by the textbook of what they want in judging a bull," Owen said. "He's pretty special."

Owen said right now, Man Hater might be in the top five bulls ever, and his bucking career isn't over yet. One day he'll retire, but he won't rest.

"We hope to get a lot of babies out of him," Owen said, laughing. "It might be more work, I don't know. He's got it pretty easy right now!"

The PBR World Finals continues this week at the Cowtown Coliseum on Wednesday, May 14, and Thursday, May 15. Friday, May 16, through Sunday, May 18, is at AT&T Stadium.