A teenager escaped from a New Jersey home where she was kept chained up and locked in a dog crate by a couple that abused her for several years, police said.

Brenda Spencer, 38, and Branndon Mosley, 41, both of Gloucester Township, were arrested and charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child and other offenses.

Law enforcement officials are expected to provide additional information and updates on this incident during a press event on Wednesday afternoon. It is set to begin at 2 p.m. and it will be livestreamed at the top of this article.

Additionally, Mosley -- who was a regional rail conductor with SEPTA -- was also charged with sexual assault and other offenses.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

An 18-year-old woman told police she escaped from the couple's home in Gloucester Township with help from a neighbor on May 8, 2025, after being held captive at the residence since 2018.

The woman told investigators that the abuse began in 2018 when she was in sixth grade and Spencer removed her from her school.

Following her removal from school, the victim told investigators she was "forced to live in a dog crate for approximately one year and was let out periodically," according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

She was also forced to live in a padlocked bathroom while she was chained up, officials claim. Investigators who interviewed the victim said she still had scars on her wrists, according to the criminal complaint.

Other times, police claim, the victim was forced to live in a bare room where she had to use a bucket instead of a toilet.

This room was rigged with an alarm system that would alert Spencer and Mosley if she attempted to escape, investigators said.

During her captivity, the woman said she was beaten with a belt and was sexually abused by Mosley, according to officials.

According to court documents, on at least one occasion, the victim claimed Mosley withheld food from her, while she was chained up with her hands behind her back, until after he sexually abused her.

In a search of the property where the woman claimed she was held captive, officials said, investigators "found that the victim was subjected to living in squalid conditions alongside numerous dogs, chinchillas, and other animals."

A 13-year-old girl who was living at the home was also removed by law enforcement officials, police said.

That victim had also been removed from school at Spencer's discretion and both she and the 18-year-old victim were allegedly being homeschooled, officials said.

Both Spencer and Mosley were apprehended at their home on May 11, 2025, and are in police custody at the Camden County Correctional Facility pending detention hearings.

Mosley worked for SEPTA as a regional rail conductor, officials said. He was among the employees who were honored by SEPTA in March.

Also, police in New Jersey are asking anyone who may have information on this case to contact Detective Timothy Jordan of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at (856) 365-3073 and Detective Daniel Ritz of the Gloucester Township Police Department at (856) 228-4500.

Tips may also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.