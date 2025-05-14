A man is in custody after allegedly stabbing his grandma's common-law husband to death with a steak knife in South Dallas.

Dallas police said officers were called to a stabbing at about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 4500 block of Helen Street.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by NBC 5, police said officers arrived and arrested 21-year-old Derrick Wicker and that paramedics with Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and found 83-year-old Verner Johnson with multiple stab wounds. DFR began "life-saving measures" but was unable to save the man.

According to police, Wicker is the grandson of Johnson's common-law wife and that he stabbed Johnson multiple times with a steak knife.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

A witness to the stabbing told police they called 911 after they tried to stop the assault and were "pushed away by the suspect."

Police said Wicker was arrested at the scene and taken to the Dallas County Jail. He is currently charged with murder and his bond amount has not yet been set. It's unclear if Wicker has obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Police said Wicker was taken to police headquarters and questioned, but after being read his rights, he declined to discuss the incident.

According to the arrest sheet, Wicker did not live at the home where the assault took place.

Authorities did not provide additional details, including whether there was an altercation between Johnson and Wicker before the stabbing.