southlake

Robert Morris asked Gateway for millions of dollars, church alleges in court filings

Morris, former senior pastor of Gateway, says he was forced out of the church he founded over child sex abuse allegations and is owed millions in agreed-upon retirement pay

By Adrian Ashford and Matt Kyle | The Dallas Morning News

Robert Morris, center.
NBC News

Gateway Church founder Robert Morris asked his former church for millions of dollars including ongoing retirement payments that the church denied, according to court documents filed by the church.

Morris resigned from his role as Gateway’s senior pastor last June after being accused of sexually abusing a child for about four years in the 1980s. He was indicted in March on five counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child in Oklahoma and made an initial court appearance in Osage County court May 9.

In documents filed Tuesday in Tarrant County District Court, Gateway detailed the dispute between the church and its former senior pastor and said Morris had failed to follow the dispute-resolution process he agreed to.

Gateway said in its public response that Morris was contractually obligated to go through mediation before arbitration, and was on that basis asking the court to block Morris’ demand for arbitration.

Click here to read more on this report from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

