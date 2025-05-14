Gateway Church founder Robert Morris asked his former church for millions of dollars including ongoing retirement payments that the church denied, according to court documents filed by the church.

Morris resigned from his role as Gateway’s senior pastor last June after being accused of sexually abusing a child for about four years in the 1980s. He was indicted in March on five counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child in Oklahoma and made an initial court appearance in Osage County court May 9.

In documents filed Tuesday in Tarrant County District Court, Gateway detailed the dispute between the church and its former senior pastor and said Morris had failed to follow the dispute-resolution process he agreed to.

Gateway said in its public response that Morris was contractually obligated to go through mediation before arbitration, and was on that basis asking the court to block Morris’ demand for arbitration.

