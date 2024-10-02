It's fall y'all and not only does that mean the return of football and the State Fair of Texas, it means dusting off your boots, pulling out your plaid, grabbing anything pumpkin spice and heading outdoors.
So we scoured the world wide web looking for all the fall festivals happening in North Texas, and we've collected them in a list for you.
We've put them in order by city, so you can plan your autumn adventures, we think you can plan something every weekend in October here!
(Click on the bolded name of the event for more information)
ARLINGTON FALL FESTIVAL
River Legacy Fall Festival
Oct. 5, 2024
10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
River Legacy Park & River Legacy Nature Center
701 NW Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington, TX 76006
Cooler weather makes you want to get outdoors, and why not visit Arlington? The River Legacy Fall Festival is a unique one-day family-friendly fall festival that also serves as the annual fundraiser in support of environmental education. The festival features games, bounce houses, a pumpkin patch, live music, delicious festival food and more.
CORINTH FALL FESTIVAL
Corinth Howl-O-Week Bash
Oct. 19, 2024
4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Commons at Agora
3280 Agora Way, Corinth, TX 76208
It's a spook-tacular Halloween event for all ages. You can take part in a costume contest or pie eating contest. You can grab some candy during trunk or treat, play carnival games, and enjoy a showing of Hotel Transylvania. Admission and all activities are free!
DALLAS FALL FESTIVALS
Annual Oktoberfest Dallas
Oct. 5, 2024
10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Flag Pole Hill (just north of White Rock Lake)
8100 Doran Circle, Dallas, Texas 75238
Enjoy bites, brats, beer and bands during Oktoberfest Dallas put on by Exchange Club of Lake Highlands. The Kid Zone is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The musical lineup includes Cory Morrow, Red – A Taylor Swift Tribute Band, The LAB, Drew Cooper and Run for Cover.
Autumn at the Arboretum
Now through Nov. 3, 2024
Dallas Arboretum
8525 Garland Rd, Dallas, TX 75218
It’s the 19th annual fall festival at the Dallas Arboretum. The theme for the Pumpkin Village this year in 2024 is “Texas Town.” 100,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash from the pumpkin capital of Texas, Floydada, will be on display or you can wander among 150,000 fall-blooming plants. Events are programmed throughout the month.
Día de los Muertos Parade and Festival
Oct. 26, 2024
2 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Dallas City Hall
1500 Marilla Street, Dallas, TX 75201
Dallas' Día de los Muertos Parade and Festival is a yearly tradition in its fifth year. There will be music, sugar skulls, live music, concessions, fun, arts and crafts and so much more. The event is free to the public. Día de los Muertos Festival is from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. with the parade from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
MUTTS Howl-O-Week
Oct. 26, 2024
MUTTS Canine Cantina
2889 Cityplace W Blvd, Dallas, TX 75204
This Howl-O-Ween, dog lovers and their pets can dress up and celebrate the spooky festivities at MUTTS Canine Cantinas in Dallas and Fort Worth. The all-day Halloween celebration includes a costume contest with categories that include Spookiest, Funniest and Best Duo. Members enjoy 10% off food and non-alcoholic beverages.
DENTON FALL FESTIVAL
Denton’s Day of the Dead Festival
Oct. 25 - 27, 2022
Downtown Denton (E. Hickory, E. Oak and Industrial Streets)
Denton’s Day of the Dead Festival is a family-focused celebration of cooler harvest weather, Dia de Los Muertos and all things Halloween. There will be food and drinks, arts and crafts and life music. Some of the featured events include: coffin races, mini coffin races, a costume contest, a twilight lantern parade, a pumpkin patch and the macabre musical ‘Cirque du Horror.’
ENNIS FALL FESTIVAL
Historic Downtown Ennis Haymaze and Pumpkin Patch
Now through Oct. 31, 2024
Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Downtown Ennis
302 N. Dallas St, Ennis, TX 75119
Ennis might be known for bluebonnets, but the Ellis County city is also home to the Haymaze and Pumpkin Patch. You and your family can have fun finding your way through the giant hay maze and taking your favorite photos with the pumpkins. There are also special movie nights, live music, carnival rides and games and a trunk or treat. Admission to the haymaze and pumpkin patch is free.
FORT WORTH FALL FESTIVAL
Authentic Michelada Festival in Fort Worth
Oct. 13, 2024
12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Downtown Fort Worth’s General Worth Square
800 Main Street, Fort Worth, Texas 76102
This FREE outdoor festival Downtown Fort Worth’s General Worth Square is a fantastic celebration of live music, food, and cultural. Enjoy a day outdoors, while eating food from local vendors and sipping on the best Micheladas crafted by talented contestants competing for the title of Best Authentic Michelada! Plus, your participation helps support scholarship programs for both the Texas Wesleyan Alumni Association and the Mexican American College Education Fund.
Boo at the Zoo
Oct. 25-27, 2024
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fort Worth Zoo
1989 Colonial Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76110
The family-friendly event lets guests visit all 7,000 animals while enjoying Halloween-themed entertainment throughout the zoo’s 64 acres. There will be treat stations, live entertainment, keeper chats, a craft zone and special characters along the way. Entry is free with zoo membership or zoo admission ($20 for adults, $16 for children 3-12, $16 for seniors 65+ and free for children 2 and under). Parking is $5 per vehicle. Zoo guests and members will receive six treat coupons to be redeemed at treat stations, additional treat coupons are available for purchase ($3 for six coupons).
MUTTS Howl-O-Week
Oct. 26, 2024
11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
MUTTS Canine Cantina
5317 Clearfork Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76109
This Howl-O-Ween, dog lovers and their pets can dress up and celebrate the spooky festivities at MUTTS Canine Cantinas in Dallas, Fort Worth and Allen. The all-day Halloween celebration includes a costume contest with categories that include Spookiest, Funniest and Best Duo. Members enjoy 10% off food and non-alcoholic beverages.
FRISCO FALL FESTIVAL
Annual Frisco Oktoberfest
Oct. 5, 2024
11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
The Star in Frisco
One Cowboys Way, Frisco, TX 75034
There will be bier, food, traditional Oktoberfest games, live music and entertainment at Frisco Oktoberfest. Activities throughout the day range from a bier stein hoisting competition, stein races, keg rolling races, dachshund dash, brat eating competition and for those decked out in their best Oktoberfest attire, a chance to be crowned Mr. & Ms. Oktoberfest. It’s free to attend, no outside food or beverages are permitted (except water), but you can purchase food and beverages with a card only.
GRAPEVINE FALL FESTIVALS
PumpkinFest
Oct. 4-20, 2024 (Saturdays and Sundays)
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Meadowmere Park
3000 Meadowmere Lane, Grapevine, TX 76051
Pumpkinfest at Meadowmere Park is home to fall festivities including a pumpkin patch where you can snap a picture or buy a pumpkin. You can get your steps in with a Halloween-themed hike on the Meadowmere Park Trail and starting at dusk, you can be serenaded by the famous singing pumpkins, The BooMan Group.
Nash Farm Fall Round-Up
Oct. 12, 2024
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Nash Farm
626 Ball St., Grapevine, TX 76051
Grapevine’s historic Nash Farm is home to the 24th Annual Fall Round-up featuring a family-friendly fall agriculture festival complete with live music, food, a pumpkin patch, pie making, pony rides and more. Admission is free but some activities do require you to buy a coupon.
MIDLOTHIAN FALL FESTIVALS
Midlothian Fall Fun Festival
Oct. 26, 2024
8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Midlothian Civic Center
224 S. 11th Street, Midlothian, TX 76065
The Midlothian Fall Fun Festival is billed as a family-friendly event with food, shopping, kids activities and more. There's a costume contest for kids 12 and under with prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place as well as candy for all participants. The event is free from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
PILOT POINT FALL FESTIVALS
Bonnie & Clyde Days
Oct. 12, 2024
10 a.m.- 8 p.m.
Pilot Point Square
55 S Washington St, Pilot Point, TX 76258
If you love the 1967 movie starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, then why not visit the town where scenes were filmed and where the notorious bank robbers really spent time? Visit Pilot Point leans in on its history with the 13th annual Bonnie & Clyde Days. You can see film reenactments, look at Model A cars, listen to live music, see a classic car show and shop a variety of vendors. There are also entertainers, a kids' zone and a pie-eating contest.
PLANO FALL FESTIVALS
Apparition Expedition
Oct. 25, 2024
Haggard Park
901 E. 15th Street, Plano, TX 75074
The Apparition Expedition will feature a historic haunted tour through downtown Plano, but tickets are limited. The self-guided tour allows you to explore the one-mile area at your own pace. Tickets are $12 for a general admission ticket and $21 for an enhanced ticket.
Rest in Plano Fest
Oct. 26, 2024
5 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Downtown Plano Arts District
1021 E. 15th Street, Plano, TX 75074
The Halloween-themed festival in Downtown Plano called The Rest in Plano Fest returns in 2024. The RIP Fest, which is free, features music, entertainment, food, drinks and more.
RICHARDSON FALL FESTIVAL
Cottonwood Art Festival
Oct. 5 & 6, 2024
Cottonwood Park
1321 W. Belt Line Rd, Richardson, TX 75080
You can browse art from more than 200 artists, listen to live music from local musicians, sample food from a variety of vendors and enjoy a cold drink at the fall edition of the Cottonwood Art Festival. Admission is free, but activities in the ArtStop Children’s area will require a nominal fee and of course, you’ll have to pay for food and drink. The festival is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
ROANOKE FALL FESTIVAL
Celebrate Roanoke
Oct. 12, 2024
12 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Oak Street in Roanoke
105 N. Oak Street, Roanoke, TX 76262
The 27th annual Celebrate Roanoke Street Festival takes over historic Oak Street on Saturday. There’s live music from Pat Green on the main stage at city hall, an animal call competition as well as vendors, food and drinks. The evening will end with a dazzling western-inspired drone show. The festival is free, but some events require a ticket.
SOUTHLAKE FALL FESTIVALS
Oktoberfest 2024
Oct. 11-13, 2024
Southlake Town Square
1560 E. Southlake Blvd., Southlake, TX 76092
Thousands are expected to fill Southlake Town Square for a three-day family-friendly event featuring food, arts, entertainment and more. Attendance is free and so is the entertainment, but you’ll have to pay for the food, beverages and arts and crafts. The famous Weiner Dog Race is on Saturday. The festival’s hours are 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
THE COLONY FALL FESTIVALS
Fall Fest at Grandscape
Oct. 5, 2024
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Grandscape
5752 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony, TX 75056
Grandscape in The Colony is celebrating fall with a day of family-friendley entertainment including live music, craft and food vendors, fall-themed carnival games, face painting and a petting zoo. There’s also a chance to take that perfect fall photo at the Grandscape Pumpkin Patch. Admission is free but you’ll have to pay to eat and drink as well as participate in the activities.
