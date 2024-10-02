It's fall y'all and not only does that mean the return of football and the State Fair of Texas, it means dusting off your boots, pulling out your plaid, grabbing anything pumpkin spice and heading outdoors.

So we scoured the world wide web looking for all the fall festivals happening in North Texas, and we've collected them in a list for you.

We've put them in order by city, so you can plan your autumn adventures, we think you can plan something every weekend in October here!

(Click on the bolded name of the event for more information)

ARLINGTON FALL FESTIVAL

River Legacy Fall Festival

Oct. 5, 2024

10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

River Legacy Park & River Legacy Nature Center

701 NW Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington, TX 76006

Cooler weather makes you want to get outdoors, and why not visit Arlington? The River Legacy Fall Festival is a unique one-day family-friendly fall festival that also serves as the annual fundraiser in support of environmental education. The festival features games, bounce houses, a pumpkin patch, live music, delicious festival food and more.

CORINTH FALL FESTIVAL

Corinth Howl-O-Week Bash

Oct. 19, 2024

4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Commons at Agora

3280 Agora Way, Corinth, TX 76208

It's a spook-tacular Halloween event for all ages. You can take part in a costume contest or pie eating contest. You can grab some candy during trunk or treat, play carnival games, and enjoy a showing of Hotel Transylvania. Admission and all activities are free!

DALLAS FALL FESTIVALS

Annual Oktoberfest Dallas

Oct. 5, 2024

10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Flag Pole Hill (just north of White Rock Lake)

8100 Doran Circle, Dallas, Texas 75238

Enjoy bites, brats, beer and bands during Oktoberfest Dallas put on by Exchange Club of Lake Highlands. The Kid Zone is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The musical lineup includes Cory Morrow, Red – A Taylor Swift Tribute Band, The LAB, Drew Cooper and Run for Cover.

Autumn at the Arboretum

Now through Nov. 3, 2024

Dallas Arboretum

8525 Garland Rd, Dallas, TX 75218

It’s the 19th annual fall festival at the Dallas Arboretum. The theme for the Pumpkin Village this year in 2024 is “Texas Town.” 100,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash from the pumpkin capital of Texas, Floydada, will be on display or you can wander among 150,000 fall-blooming plants. Events are programmed throughout the month.

Día de los Muertos Parade and Festival

Oct. 26, 2024

2 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Dallas City Hall

1500 Marilla Street, Dallas, TX 75201

Dallas' Día de los Muertos Parade and Festival is a yearly tradition in its fifth year. There will be music, sugar skulls, live music, concessions, fun, arts and crafts and so much more. The event is free to the public. Día de los Muertos Festival is from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. with the parade from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

MUTTS Howl-O-Week

Oct. 26, 2024

MUTTS Canine Cantina

2889 Cityplace W Blvd, Dallas, TX 75204

This Howl-O-Ween, dog lovers and their pets can dress up and celebrate the spooky festivities at MUTTS Canine Cantinas in Dallas and Fort Worth. The all-day Halloween celebration includes a costume contest with categories that include Spookiest, Funniest and Best Duo. Members enjoy 10% off food and non-alcoholic beverages.

DENTON FALL FESTIVAL

Denton’s Day of the Dead Festival

Oct. 25 - 27, 2022

Downtown Denton (E. Hickory, E. Oak and Industrial Streets)

Denton’s Day of the Dead Festival is a family-focused celebration of cooler harvest weather, Dia de Los Muertos and all things Halloween. There will be food and drinks, arts and crafts and life music. Some of the featured events include: coffin races, mini coffin races, a costume contest, a twilight lantern parade, a pumpkin patch and the macabre musical ‘Cirque du Horror.’

ENNIS FALL FESTIVAL

Historic Downtown Ennis Haymaze and Pumpkin Patch

Now through Oct. 31, 2024

Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Downtown Ennis

302 N. Dallas St, Ennis, TX 75119



Ennis might be known for bluebonnets, but the Ellis County city is also home to the Haymaze and Pumpkin Patch. You and your family can have fun finding your way through the giant hay maze and taking your favorite photos with the pumpkins. There are also special movie nights, live music, carnival rides and games and a trunk or treat. Admission to the haymaze and pumpkin patch is free.

FORT WORTH FALL FESTIVAL

Authentic Michelada Festival in Fort Worth

Oct. 13, 2024

12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Downtown Fort Worth’s General Worth Square

800 Main Street, Fort Worth, Texas 76102

This FREE outdoor festival Downtown Fort Worth’s General Worth Square is a fantastic celebration of live music, food, and cultural. Enjoy a day outdoors, while eating food from local vendors and sipping on the best Micheladas crafted by talented contestants competing for the title of Best Authentic Michelada! Plus, your participation helps support scholarship programs for both the Texas Wesleyan Alumni Association and the Mexican American College Education Fund.

Boo at the Zoo

Oct. 25-27, 2024

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fort Worth Zoo

1989 Colonial Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76110

The family-friendly event lets guests visit all 7,000 animals while enjoying Halloween-themed entertainment throughout the zoo’s 64 acres. There will be treat stations, live entertainment, keeper chats, a craft zone and special characters along the way. Entry is free with zoo membership or zoo admission ($20 for adults, $16 for children 3-12, $16 for seniors 65+ and free for children 2 and under). Parking is $5 per vehicle. Zoo guests and members will receive six treat coupons to be redeemed at treat stations, additional treat coupons are available for purchase ($3 for six coupons).

MUTTS Howl-O-Week

Oct. 26, 2024

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

MUTTS Canine Cantina

5317 Clearfork Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76109

This Howl-O-Ween, dog lovers and their pets can dress up and celebrate the spooky festivities at MUTTS Canine Cantinas in Dallas, Fort Worth and Allen. The all-day Halloween celebration includes a costume contest with categories that include Spookiest, Funniest and Best Duo. Members enjoy 10% off food and non-alcoholic beverages.

FRISCO FALL FESTIVAL

Annual Frisco Oktoberfest

Oct. 5, 2024

11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

The Star in Frisco

One Cowboys Way, Frisco, TX 75034

There will be bier, food, traditional Oktoberfest games, live music and entertainment at Frisco Oktoberfest. Activities throughout the day range from a bier stein hoisting competition, stein races, keg rolling races, dachshund dash, brat eating competition and for those decked out in their best Oktoberfest attire, a chance to be crowned Mr. & Ms. Oktoberfest. It’s free to attend, no outside food or beverages are permitted (except water), but you can purchase food and beverages with a card only.

GRAPEVINE FALL FESTIVALS

PumpkinFest

Oct. 4-20, 2024 (Saturdays and Sundays)

10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Meadowmere Park

3000 Meadowmere Lane, Grapevine, TX 76051

Pumpkinfest at Meadowmere Park is home to fall festivities including a pumpkin patch where you can snap a picture or buy a pumpkin. You can get your steps in with a Halloween-themed hike on the Meadowmere Park Trail and starting at dusk, you can be serenaded by the famous singing pumpkins, The BooMan Group.

Nash Farm Fall Round-Up

Oct. 12, 2024

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Nash Farm

626 Ball St., Grapevine, TX 76051

Grapevine’s historic Nash Farm is home to the 24th Annual Fall Round-up featuring a family-friendly fall agriculture festival complete with live music, food, a pumpkin patch, pie making, pony rides and more. Admission is free but some activities do require you to buy a coupon.

MIDLOTHIAN FALL FESTIVALS

Midlothian Fall Fun Festival

Oct. 26, 2024

8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Midlothian Civic Center

224 S. 11th Street, Midlothian, TX 76065

The Midlothian Fall Fun Festival is billed as a family-friendly event with food, shopping, kids activities and more. There's a costume contest for kids 12 and under with prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place as well as candy for all participants. The event is free from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

PILOT POINT FALL FESTIVALS

Bonnie & Clyde Days

Oct. 12, 2024

10 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Pilot Point Square

55 S Washington St, Pilot Point, TX 76258

If you love the 1967 movie starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, then why not visit the town where scenes were filmed and where the notorious bank robbers really spent time? Visit Pilot Point leans in on its history with the 13th annual Bonnie & Clyde Days. You can see film reenactments, look at Model A cars, listen to live music, see a classic car show and shop a variety of vendors. There are also entertainers, a kids' zone and a pie-eating contest.

PLANO FALL FESTIVALS

Apparition Expedition

Oct. 25, 2024

Haggard Park

901 E. 15th Street, Plano, TX 75074

The Apparition Expedition will feature a historic haunted tour through downtown Plano, but tickets are limited. The self-guided tour allows you to explore the one-mile area at your own pace. Tickets are $12 for a general admission ticket and $21 for an enhanced ticket.

Rest in Plano Fest

Oct. 26, 2024

5 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Downtown Plano Arts District

1021 E. 15th Street, Plano, TX 75074



The Halloween-themed festival in Downtown Plano called The Rest in Plano Fest returns in 2024. The RIP Fest, which is free, features music, entertainment, food, drinks and more.

RICHARDSON FALL FESTIVAL

Cottonwood Art Festival

Oct. 5 & 6, 2024

Cottonwood Park

1321 W. Belt Line Rd, Richardson, TX 75080

You can browse art from more than 200 artists, listen to live music from local musicians, sample food from a variety of vendors and enjoy a cold drink at the fall edition of the Cottonwood Art Festival. Admission is free, but activities in the ArtStop Children’s area will require a nominal fee and of course, you’ll have to pay for food and drink. The festival is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

ROANOKE FALL FESTIVAL

Celebrate Roanoke

Oct. 12, 2024

12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Oak Street in Roanoke

105 N. Oak Street, Roanoke, TX 76262

The 27th annual Celebrate Roanoke Street Festival takes over historic Oak Street on Saturday. There’s live music from Pat Green on the main stage at city hall, an animal call competition as well as vendors, food and drinks. The evening will end with a dazzling western-inspired drone show. The festival is free, but some events require a ticket.

SOUTHLAKE FALL FESTIVALS

Oktoberfest 2024

Oct. 11-13, 2024

Southlake Town Square

1560 E. Southlake Blvd., Southlake, TX 76092

Thousands are expected to fill Southlake Town Square for a three-day family-friendly event featuring food, arts, entertainment and more. Attendance is free and so is the entertainment, but you’ll have to pay for the food, beverages and arts and crafts. The famous Weiner Dog Race is on Saturday. The festival’s hours are 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

THE COLONY FALL FESTIVALS

Fall Fest at Grandscape

Oct. 5, 2024

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Grandscape

5752 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony, TX 75056

Grandscape in The Colony is celebrating fall with a day of family-friendley entertainment including live music, craft and food vendors, fall-themed carnival games, face painting and a petting zoo. There’s also a chance to take that perfect fall photo at the Grandscape Pumpkin Patch. Admission is free but you’ll have to pay to eat and drink as well as participate in the activities.

