Get ready for Oktoberfest 2024!

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and Southlake Chamber of Commerce invite you to this year’s Oktoberfest at Southlake Town Square from October 11 through 13! This free event will have food, arts, entertainment, and so much more!

Don't miss the festival's Weiner Dog Costume Contest, or Weiner Dog race on Saturday morning starting at 9:30 a.m.! The family-friendly event will also have local artists playing live music.

Admission and parking are FREE!

2024 Oktoberfest

Friday, October 11 from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 13 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Southlake Town Square

1560 E. Southlake Blvd.

Southlake

FREE Admission

For more information, click HERE!