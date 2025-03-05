Warrants issued in murder of local rapper and his 5-year-old child at a car wash

In a press conference, Forest Hill police said two warrants for capital murder have been issued for suspects involved in the fatal shooting that happened at a car wash Monday.

A 30-year-old man and a 5-year-old girl were killed in a shooting at Slappy's Express Car Wash on Forest Hill Drive around 10:45 a.m. on Monday.

Family members said the victims were Ronnie Smith, a local rapper who performed under the stage name G$ Lil Ronnie, and his daughter R'Mani.

Police said the victims were parked at the car wash when two suspects in a white four-door Kia approached and opened fire before taking off. Police said they found that vehicle and are unsure what vehicle the suspects could be in now.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Chief David Hernandez said police have identified the two suspects as Adonis Robinson and Jakobie Russell.

"Now we have identified the two cowards that took the lives of these innocent people," Hernandez said. "They're scared, they're cowards, they're hiding."

Police ask anyone with information about the investigation to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.