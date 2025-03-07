‘He was a man of his word,' says friend of Dallas man killed in DWI crash in Irving

Friends are remembering a Dallas man who was killed after a suspected drunk driver crashed into his disabled car early Saturday morning.

Irving Police said Joseph Habeeb, 72, was parked on the outside shoulder of the 1400 block of E State Highway 114 WB with a flat tire.

"He did have problems with the tire on his car, and got flat and it's just unbelievable that he would be taken out in such a violent manner with no fault of his own," said Julia Alcantara, a friend of Habeeb for the last couple of decades.

Detectives said Juan Romero, 27, is accused of speeding, driving in several lanes and crossing into the shoulder where Habeeb's car was located.

The impact of the crash killed Habeeb.

"It's kind of just real shock, to have something like this happen," said Alcantara.

In an arrest affidavit, officers said the suspect was taken to Parkland Hospital and said he had three to four beers at a Twin Peaks restaurant before driving.

"He rated himself a 7 on a 0-10 scale of intoxication. He could not remember the crash or what road he was driving on," said an officer in the document, which went on to state Romero was driving home.

"It's senseless to get behind the wheel, the guy was speeding from what I understand at a velocity that no one could have survived that crash, five lanes on the freeway, how do you hit the one car that was out there," said Alcantara.

Romero was charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. His bond was set at $100,000 but was released from the Dallas County Jail on Monday after posting bond.

'He was always smiling'

Habeeb, who grew up in Missouri and was of Lebanese descent, according to Alcantara.

She said she saw Habeeb Friday night because it was her birthday.

"He gave everybody a birthday card on their birthday, and he delivered my card. We parted ways and that was the end," said Alcantara.

When he wasn't working as an insurance agent, Alcantara said Habeeb was extremely social in their circle of friends.

"He was always smiling he was very happy, very fun guy, and very energetic," said Julia Alcantara.

She said before disposable cameras and digital phones, Habeeb would always take pictures of their events and make sure to print out copies for their friends.

"He was a really good friend, you know and with all the social scene in Dallas and you see a lot of people and they're shaking hands and smiling for the camera and stuff, but he was the guy that you could call when you had a problem," said Alcantara.

She said while Habeeb wasn't married and didn't have kids, he was well-loved by his friends.

Alcantara, who runs a nonprofit called Flamenco Fever, and has events at La Cantera, plans to have a celebration of life for Habeeb on March 29.

Habeeb would have been 73 this weekend, according to Alcantara.