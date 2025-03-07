Arrest made in connection to shooting deaths of father and daughter in Forest Hill

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Thursday in connection to the shooting deaths of a father and his 5-year-old daughter at a Forest Hill car wash.

According to officials, Adonis Robinson was arrested by the Fort Worth intelligence unit and Texas Rangers in Livingston, Texas.

Forest Hill police confirmed Monday that a 30-year-old man and a 5-year-old girl were killed in the incident, which happened at Slappy's Express Car Wash on Forest Hill Drive around 10:45 a.m.

Family members said the victims were Ronnie Smith, a local rapper who performed under the stage name G$ Lil Ronnie, and his daughter R'Mani.

Forest Hill Police Chief David Hernandez said Wednesday they identified 24-year-old Adonis Yeavon Robinson and 21-year-old Jakobie Dajuan Russell as suspects in the deaths of Smith and his daughter.

