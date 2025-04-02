Proposed bill in Texas House could speed up evictions, opponents worry tenants will lose rights

Outlined as a way to curb squatters and solve the issue of people illegally occupying properties, House Bill 32 was introduced into the Texas Legislature in February by Rep. Angie Chen Button (R-Richardson). The bill has received some pushback from tenant advocates who believe it will strip rights away.

"I think the bill is pretty diabolical, if you read it in its entirety. What it's really trying to do is keep tenants out of the courtroom," expressed Mark Melton, an attorney in Dallas and founder of Dallas Eviction Advocacy Center.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The proposed piece of legislation would speed up the eviction process for landlords, meaning they could get someone off their property faster.

They could file a motion claiming there are “no genuinely disputed facts” in a case and receive an eviction order while bypassing a hearing.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"People should pay the rent, and if they don't, then eviction is a legitimate remedy. The problem is that they want to do it without a trial or hearing at all. That's the due process deprivation. People are entitled to notice at a hearing under our constitution, and this bill strips them of that constitution right," explained Melton.

The bill goes on to state that tenants must respond in three days to a sworn affidavit. If there's no response, a landlord could win by default.

Landlords can also file cases outside their precinct in neighboring courts, if the bill passes.

"This bill provides for forum shopping, which is the ability to choose among several different courts, so you can pick the one that most suits you. Maybe that's the judge, or maybe it's the distance, because studies do show the further away a tenant is from the courthouse, the more likely they are to not show up and therefore lose by default," explained Melton. "So a nefarious landlord could use a provision like this to select the court that is furthest away from the tenant in hopes that they won't even show up to defend themselves in court."

Supporters of the bill believe the changes would help cut financial costs in lengthy legal battles.

Melton is concerned this will impact communities of color and low-income areas.

"The vast majority of these evictions are happening in the poorest parts of town where there are maintenance issues, where there's black mold in most of these apartments. And if you're the squeaky wheel, they will find a reason to evict you. That's why we must have hearings in court so that a judge can hear these stories and really determine what the true facts are," said Melton.

Another part of the bill requires local governments that fund legal aid for tenants to also help with relocation.

"The bill includes a provision that says that if a state or local government gives a legal aid organization money to defend tenants, then they must also give another grant of equal value to relocate tenants. And so while the claim is we're just trying to help tenants relocate instead of becoming homeless, the fact that they have tied that to the legal aid money doesn't make any sense," said Melton.