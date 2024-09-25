Celebrate Michelada Festival Fort Worth! 

The only Authentic Michelada Festival in Fort Worth celebrating food, music and heritage.

Mark your calendars for Sunday, October 13, from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., because this is an event you won't want to miss! Taking place in the vibrant Downtown Fort Worth’s General Worth Square, this FREE outdoor festival is a fantastic celebration of music, food, and cultural heritage that brings together our diverse community.

What makes the Michelada Festival truly special? It’s North Texas's only event of its kind! With free admission and a lineup packed with excitement, you’ll find yourself immersed in a lively atmosphere where every detail is designed for fun. Enjoy a day outdoors, featuring food from local vendors — 100% of whom are locally owned businesses — while sipping on the best Micheladas crafted by talented contestants competing for the title of Best Authentic Michelada!

Credit: Connect Respect

The festival includes performances by headliner Keith Nieto, Banda Vientos de Guanajuato, Quimikoz del Son, La Nación Norteña, and DJ Avenger. It's a musical food festival for all to enjoy! Plus, your participation helps support scholarship programs for both the Texas Wesleyan Alumni Association and the Mexican American College Education Fund.

So come out with family and friends to enjoy great food, live music, and make a difference in our community — all while having an unforgettable time at the Michelada Festival!

Michelada Festival

Sunday, October 13

12 – 8 p.m.

Downtown Fort Worth’s General Worth Square

For more information click HERE.

About Connect Respect: Connect Respect is a non-profit 501(c)(3) whose mission is to, “Encourage people to find a connection through peaceful social exchange and develop respect for one another through open understanding.” Its programs provide opportunities for peaceful and open discussions to understand the unconscious bias towards gender, age, race, religion, sexual orientation, and various social stereotypes.