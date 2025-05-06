community

Sonidos del Summer returns to Marine Park

Enjoy this free, outdoor concert series rooted in cultura, música, and community pride.

By Peter Raebel

Sonidos del Summer

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Historic Northside District are excited to invite you to Sonidos del Summer, a three-part outdoor concert series in Fort Worth’s Marine Park. The concerts take place at 5:00 p.m. on three Saturdays -- May 10, July 5, and September 13.

All three of these FREE, family-friendly events will feature a community vendor market, local food trucks, and more! Be sure to bring your family and friends, picnic blankets and lawn chairs.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The first event will be held on Mother’s Day weekend and is entitled “Verano Eterno” with an evening dedicated to love, strength, and legacy. It features a Jenni Rivera tribute by La Gran Señora and a Juan Gabriel tribute from Pato Hernández with Mariachi La Gran Plaza.

Volunteers are still needed. Sign-up HERE.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Sonidos del Summer
Concert Series
Saturday, May 10
Saturday, July 5
Saturday, September 13
5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Marine Park
303 NW 20th St.
Fort Worth
For more information, click HERE.

This article tagged under:

communityFort WorthMusic & Musiciansthings to doArt and Culture
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us