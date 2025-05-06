Sonidos del Summer returns to Marine Park

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Historic Northside District are excited to invite you to Sonidos del Summer, a three-part outdoor concert series in Fort Worth’s Marine Park. The concerts take place at 5:00 p.m. on three Saturdays -- May 10, July 5, and September 13.

All three of these FREE, family-friendly events will feature a community vendor market, local food trucks, and more! Be sure to bring your family and friends, picnic blankets and lawn chairs.

The first event will be held on Mother’s Day weekend and is entitled “Verano Eterno” with an evening dedicated to love, strength, and legacy. It features a Jenni Rivera tribute by La Gran Señora and a Juan Gabriel tribute from Pato Hernández with Mariachi La Gran Plaza.

Sonidos del Summer

Concert Series

Saturday, May 10

Saturday, July 5

Saturday, September 13

5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Marine Park

303 NW 20th St.

Fort Worth

For more information, click HERE.