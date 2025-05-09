There are more questions about the Dallas Police Department's slow response time after two 10-year-old boys waited hours for police officers after they were hit by a car while riding their bicycles on a sidewalk.

One of the boys was hurt when they were both knocked to the ground along Vickery Boulevard last month, Jeff Hauschild, the injured boy's father, told NBC 5 Investigates. Dallas Police confirm it took officers more than four and a half hours to arrive and begin investigating the crash.

Police told NBC 5 Investigates that they coded the call as an urgent Priority 2 response, stipulating that officers should respond in fewer than 12 minutes, according to the department's response time goals.

Dallas 911 operators received the first call about the crash at 3:53 p.m. on Sunday, April 27th. Dallas police told NBC 5 Investigates that the first officer did not arrive to investigate the crash until 8:26 p.m., four hours and 32 minutes later.

Before police arrived, Hauschild rushed to the scene to check on his injured son and found Dallas firefighters and two ambulances were on the scene fast. While they waited for police, paramedics began treating Hauschild's son and took the driver to a hospital.

"Luckily, he's a resilient kid. He's got a concussion. He's got a probable fracture in his wrist," said Hauschild.

As they continued to wait, the hours ticked by, and Hauschild worried police were losing valuable time to determine why the driver ran off the road. He also wondered whether the driver was intoxicated and if police could gather evidence before it was too late.

“We thought maybe [a] medical issue, potentially intoxication, have no clue,” said Hauschild.

Dallas police told NBC 5 Investigates that all available officers were assigned to other calls when the crash occurred.

We reviewed dispatch audio recordings and could hear how officers in the city’s Central Patrol Division, where the accident occurred, struggled to keep up with the call volume. Dispatchers said other calls were waiting in line ahead of the crash, including multiple Priority 2 calls and even a more serious Priority 1 call.

“We just do not have any available units right now, and I will advise you we have a holding Priority 1 also,” a dispatcher told police.

Hauschild told NBC 5 Investigates that he expects a faster response when a child is hit by a car.

"Yeah, I mean, if it was me, I would be OK. Like, I wouldn't take it personally, and be like, 'Hey guys, if you wanna swing by later, come talk to me, that's OK.' But it's like, OK, a kid was struck by a driver. At what point are we gonna prioritize this?" Hauschild said.

Hauschild hoped police could gather evidence or information at the hospital to determine why the driver suddenly veered off the road. He said the officers who responded did their best, but hoped the department would work to address short staffing and how it manages incoming calls so that the next injured child is not waiting hours.

“My son and his friend got really lucky. They were blessed. But at the same time, I don't think this city can run solely on luck and blessings and stay safe, right?" Hauschild said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue was stuck for hours, waiting for police officers to show up

The slow police response also affected Dallas firefighters, who were forced to skip responding to other calls for help while waiting for police officers to arrive. Under the department's policy, firefighters typically must remain on the scene until police arrive.

“It's obviously not the best utilization of resources. It's disappointing because obviously there are things that they can be doing in the community to ensure everybody else's safety,” said Hauschild.

A video recorded by people who live along Vickery Boulevard showed that DFR was there until the Dallas police showed up four and a half hours later.

“It had gotten kind of awkward. Like, the fire department covering for the police department, telling us how short-staffed they were,” said Hauschild.

In some cases, firefighters are not allowed to enter a scene until police have arrived and confirmed it is safe. In a worst-case scenario, a slow police response could delay medical treatment for an injured person.

Doorbell cameras record boys being hit by a car

Two doorbell cameras recorded the crash. In one video, the sound of a car crashing into a retaining wall down the block can be heard.

Another neighbor’s doorbell camera recorded the moment the car sideswiped the boys, knocking them down.

Dallas police say they're working to improve response times

While Dallas police declined to answer our questions about the crash, citing the ongoing investigation, they said they were "constantly evaluating how we respond to and address any concerns brought to our attention, and we are actively working to improve our service levels."

The Dallas Police Department said it was trying to hire 300 officers this year and was examining how supervisors manage the deployment of officers on the street.

The city council's public safety committee meets next week, and it may be the first opportunity for council members to question new Dallas Chief of Police Daniel Comeaux about the response time delays. While Comeaux has only been on the job for a couple of weeks, he pledged to look into what's delaying officers.

Waiting for more than an hour is not uncommon. Dallas police records show that, so far in 2025, the average response time for a police officer to respond to a Priority 2 call was 95 minutes citywide, more than an hour and 20 minutes beyond the goal of 12 minutes.

