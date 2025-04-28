Dance the night away at Night Out at the Heard

NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and invite you to enjoy an evening under the stars at the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary's fundraising event on May 10th, from 6:00 to 9:30 p.m. Night Out at the Heard promises to be a fun outdoor event with music, dance, and discovery.

Highlights include:

• Dancing the night away to live music from Cheap, Fast & Easy.

• Take an evening stroll along the Heard’s Laughlin Loop nature trail.

• Enjoy a delicious three-course dinner prepared by Lazy Dog, with two refreshing beverages, including a selection from Tupps Beer.

Join us for a night that combines nature, entertainment, and great food, all in support of the Heard's mission to preserve and promote natural science and wildlife conservation.

The event will be only for adults ages twenty-one and over. Tickets are now available to the public (while supplies last). For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.HeardMuseum.org/Night-Out. This event is presented by Lazy Dog Restaurant of Allen. NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are proud media sponsors.

About Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary

Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary is a private 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing nature and people together to discover, enjoy, experience, restore and preserve our priceless environment. The Heard was founded in 1967 by Bessie Heard at the age of 80. In a time when the rate of expansion of the Metroplex was slower than today, she foresaw the need to preserve a place where future generations could experience nature. Today, the Heard's mission of bringing nature and people together is carried out through education, particularly of young people, which emphasizes an appreciation of nature and its conservation. For more information, visit www.heardmuseum.org.

Night Out at the Heard 2025

Saturday, May 10

6:00 to 9:30 p.m.

Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary

1 Nature Place

McKinney, TX

www.HeardMuseum.org/Night-Out