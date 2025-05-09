As news spread the conclave selected a new pope, students, faculty and staff came to a halt at the University of Dallas, a Catholic institution.

"We were sitting in class and somebody yelled, 'We have a Pope!'" expressed Catherine Brecount, a graduating senior.

"I was like, 'Wait a minute, that's white smoke?' And it was like, 'Oh my gosh, we have a Pope!' and everyone started cheering in our office," said Jodi Hunt, PhD, the executive director at the Neuhoff Institute at the University of Dallas.

Students, faculty and staff dashed to a popular hangout spot on campus, The Rathskeller, to watch history unfold on two large TVs.

"The energy was incredible, we had our little St. Peter's Square right here!" said Andrew Von Weber-Hahnsberg, a graduate student at the University of Dallas. He said he works in the dining hall and ran over to watch.

"It's really surreal, I mean, as a young Catholic, this is one of the most exciting moments that you could ever have," said Brecount.

Standing side-by-side, the packed room erupted in cheers and applause after Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost made his debut as the new leader of the Catholic church. Pope Leo XIV is the first American to ever become pontiff.

"Then hearing we have an American pope is wild," laughed Brecount with joy.

"It's kind of crazy, I never expected there to be an American Pope maybe for the next 50 years, 100 years," said Von Weber-Hahnsberg. "Real exciting, I’m happy, it's real exciting, a guy from Chicago!"

"To see an American, someone born in the Midwest it's pretty surreal, it's something American theologians and those of us who work in the church kind of always tongue and cheek say, 'Maybe it will be an American' and then laugh it off and then to see him walk out and to see that actually have this missionary born and raised here in America, that's been in Peru. It's going to be really crazy the next few months as we get to know him, and it's just really exciting to be an American Catholic today," said Hunt.

The president of the University of Dallas, Jonathan Sanford, PhD, was at the impromptu watch party.

"It's just a remarkable moment and such a joy to be here with them," said Sanford.

"He's an interesting American, from the Heartland from Chicago, spent the last 30 years as a missionary in Peru, and now of course now he's going to be in the Vatican, so there's a way in which, although rooted in America, he's also got vast international experience," said Sanford.

The university president also gave context behind possibly why the newly selected pope chose to be called Leo XIV.

"His name is telling. Leo XIII was a remarkable pope who, on one hand, theologically revived the study of Thomas Aquinas and made sure that seminary training entailed careful reflection on the thought of Thomas Aquinas. He also had a remarkable heart, particularly for the plight of the poor and conditions within industrial cities. So he, he did much to bring to light social concerns that are at the heart and soul of Catholic social teaching. So, I think Cardinal Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, is trying to tell us something about who he is," explained Sanford.

Hunt also gave her analysis about how she thinks Pope Leo XIV might lead.

"I think you're going to see two things, I think you're going to see continuity with Pope Francis' teachings, his social teachings, Catholic social teaching, but I think you're also going to see some new fresh air in terms of regrounding and more traditional," said Hunt.

"It also speaks over to the name, the name he chose from Pope Leo, our last Pope Leo in the early 1900s, he was focused on correcting moral problems in modernism, or this type of thinking and I think him choosing this name, we're seeing a direction back, he's going to be a really great communicator."

She believes there will be more unity not only in the American Catholic Church, but across the world.

"I want to see more unification in the church and I just want the world to be set alive with joy because that's what the world needs," said Brecount.

While the pope will be the leader for all people, on Thursday, back home, Americans were overjoyed with pride. Students erupted, singing the national anthem, followed by cheers.

"It's like winning the Olympics or something like that, it's like we got one in, no one expected it, that's what really cool about it, nobody expected an American pope and here we are," said Hunt.

The historic day will be especially etched in the minds of seniors, who had their last day of classes before graduation.