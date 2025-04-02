Trump told Cabinet that Elon Musk will leave administration in coming months

President Donald Trump told his Cabinet last week that billionaire Elon Musk will leave his administration role in the coming months.

Elon Musk was the biggest financial backer of Trump's 2024 campaign.

Musk has been leading DOGE, the administration's effort to drastically slash federal government spending and workforce.

The Tesla CEO supported the unsuccessful candidacy of the Wisconsin Supreme Court nominee Brad Schimel.

NBC News reported Wednesday.

A senior government official told NBC that Musk — whose DOGE team is engaged in a controversial effort to slash federal spending — would leave at the end of a 130-day stint as a special government employee.

That specific designation, SGE, caps a person's workdays per year at 130 days. Having started on Jan. 20, Musk's SGE cap will be reached at the end of May.

Politico reported earlier Wednesday that the Tesla CEO will soon be leaving the Trump administration.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, in a tweet, called that report "garbage."

"Elon Musk and President Trump have both publicly stated that Elon will depart from public service as a special government employee when his incredible work at DOGE is complete," Leavitt tweeted.

Trump on Monday told reporters, "I think he's been amazing, but I also think he's got a big company to run ... And at some point, he's going to be going back. He wants to."

"I'd keep him as long as I could keep him," the president said.

But in a March 10 interview with Fox Business, Musk was asked by host Larry Kudlow, "You going to go another year?"

Musk replied, "Yeah, I think so."

On Tuesday night, the Musk-bankrolled and Trump-backed conservative candidate Brad Schimel lost his effort to win election to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.