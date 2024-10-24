Frisco faces another wave of jewelry thefts

They are at it again: Slick thieves distracting people and then stealing their jewelry without them knowing it.

It’s the third year in a row the city of Frisco has had a series of similar thefts.



At least four reports of jewelry theft were made in 2022, two in September and two in November.



Then, between March and April of 2023, police said at least nine reports of jewelry theft were made.



Each case followed a similar fact pattern: Thieves target unsuspecting, often older victims of Southeast Asian descent.

Now, Frisco police say it’s happening again.



“It’s very frustrating, and that’s why we’re doing everything we can to catch these people, so if you see something, then don’t hesitate to contact police,” said Frisco police officer Zephani Daigle.



Daigle says Frisco police have confirmed five reports of jewelry theft since late last week.

Each victim was out for a walk when male and female suspects pulled up in a vehicle, got out & approached the victim, engaging them in conversation.

“Maybe trying to give them a hug or a blessing and then discreetly removing their jewelry,” explained Daigle.

The jewelry, including necklaces and bracelets, was gone in seconds, police say, without the victim even realizing it.

A recent victim was walking in a neighborhood near Stonebrook Parkway and Legacy Drive. Unlike previous years when the victims were all in similar vicinities, this time, police say it’s happening across the city.

Police identified a dark-colored SUV as a suspect vehicle in the string of unsolved thefts in 2022. A similar-looking SUV was seen on surveillance video during an encounter in 2023.



Daigle said whether the same suspects have returned is unknown, but it is possible.

To avoid becoming a victim, police are reminding people to keep valuables out of sight, be aware of their surroundings, walk in groups, know their location, don't allow anyone into their personal space, and report any suspicious activity to the police by calling 911 or 972-292-6010.