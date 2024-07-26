The United States Geological Survey confirmed six earthquakes rattled West Texas Friday morning, the largest a 5.1 magnitude.

According to the USGS, the quakes centered near Hermleigh, Texas, in Scurry County, about 60 miles west-northwest of Abilene.

The first tremor was the largest, with a magnitude of 5.1, and was recorded at 9:28 a.m. about 11 miles northeast of Hermleigh and east of Snyder, north of U.S. Highway 180 on the Scurry and Fisher county lines.

As of 1 p.m., five aftershocks have been recorded, including a 3.0 magnitude quake at 9:32 a.m., a 2.6 magnitude quake at 9:34 a.m., a 3.3 magnitude quake at 9:40 a.m., a 2.7 magnitude quake at 10:44 a.m. and a 2.5 magnitude quake at 11:11 a.m.

In the immediate area near the epicenter, moderate to strong shaking was reported with very light to light damage possible.

The USGS said that weak shaking was reportedly felt in North Texas, and damage was unlikely.