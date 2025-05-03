Election results: Tarrant County, May 3, 2025

What to Know -- Election Day is May 3, 2025
- When is Election Day? Saturday, May 3, is Election Day and polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. You can vote if you're in line by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
- Can I get a free ride to the polls? DART, Trinity Metro and Star Transit all offer free rides on Election Day. More here.
- Where can I find information on school bond packages? Click here.
- Who or what is on the ballot? Races will be organized by category or county: Collin County | Dallas County | Denton County | Tarrant County | ISD props | City props | Mayors
- When can I vote early? Early voting is over. Early voting ran from Tuesday, April 22, through Tuesday, April 29.
- How can I vote by mail? The deadline to request a mail-in ballot was Tuesday, April 22. Mail-in ballots must be received or postmarked by 7 p.m., Saturday, May 3. More information on voting by mail in Texas is here.
Below are race results for elections in Tarrant County on Saturday, May 3, 2025. Some races will include results for votes in multiple jurisdictions and are labeled (All Counties); otherwise, the total is only for votes cast in that county.
- Arlington ISD Trustee Place 4
- Arlington Proposition A
- Arlington Proposition B
- Arlington Proposition C
- Arlington Proposition D
- Arlington Proposition E
- Arlington Proposition F
- Arlington Proposition G
- Arlington Proposition H
- Arlington Proposition I
- Arlington Proposition J
- Arlington Proposition K
- Arlington Proposition L
- Azle ISD Trustee Place 7
- Bedford City Council Place 3
- Bedford City Council Place 5
- Castleberry ISD Trustee Place 7
- Colleyville Proposition A
- Crowley ISD Trustee Place 5
- Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD Trustee Place 3
- Edgecliff Village Alderman Place 2
- Edgecliff Village Alderman Place 4
- Edgecliff Village Mayor
- Euless City Council Place 3
- Everman Proposition A
- Everman Proposition B
- Everman Proposition C
- Everman Proposition D
- Everman Proposition E
- Everman Proposition F
- Flower Mound Proposition A
- Flower Mound Proposition B
- Forest Hill City Council Place 4
- Forest Hill City Council Place 5
- Forest Hill City Council Place 6
- Forest Hill Mayor
- Fort Worth City Council Place 11
- Fort Worth City Council Place 2
- Fort Worth City Council Place 3
- Fort Worth City Council Place 4
- Fort Worth City Council Place 5
- Fort Worth City Council Place 6
- Fort Worth City Council Place 8
- Fort Worth City Council Place 9
- Fort Worth ISD Trustee District 1
- Fort Worth ISD Trustee District 7
- Fort Worth ISD Trustee District 9
- Fort Worth Mayor (Tarrant County)
- Fort Worth Mayor (All Counties)
- Godley ISD Trustee Place 4
- Godley ISD Trustee Place 5
- Grand Prairie City Council District 4 (Tarrant County)
- Grand Prairie Mayor (Tarrant County)
- Grand Prairie Proposition A (Tarrant County)
- Grand Prairie Proposition B (Tarrant County)
- Grand Prairie Proposition C (Tarrant County)
- Grand Prairie City Council District 4 (All Counties)
- Grand Prairie Mayor (All Counties)
- Grand Prairie Proposition A (All Counties)
- Grand Prairie Proposition B (All Counties)
- Grand Prairie Proposition C (All Counties)
- Grapevine City Council Place 4
- Grapevine-Colleyville ISD Trustee Place 3
- H-E-B ISD Trustee Place 2
- Haltom City Mayor
- Haltom City Proposition A
- Haslet City Council Place 4
- Keller City Council Place 4
- Keller ISD Trustee Place 1
- Keller ISD Trustee Place 2
- Keller ISD Trustee Place 3
- Kennedale City Council Place 1
- Kennedale City Council Place 3
- Kennedale City Council Place 5
- Kennedale ISD Proposition A
- Kennedale ISD Proposition B
- Kennedale ISD Proposition C
- Kennedale ISD Trustee Place 4
- Lewisville ISD Trustee At Large Place 7 (Tarrant County)
- Lewisville ISD Trustee At Large Place 7 (All Counties)
- Mansfield City Council Place 2
- Mansfield City Council Place 5 Unexpired Term
- Mansfield ISD Trustee Place 3
- Mansfield ISD Trustee Place 4
- Mansfield ISD Trustee Place 5
- Mansfield Mayor
- North Richland Hills City Council Place 3
- North Richland Hills City Council Place 5
- Richland Hills City Council Place 1
- Richland Hills City Council Place 6
- Roanoke Proposition A (Tarrant County)
- Roanoke Proposition A (All Counties)
- Saginaw City Council Place 1
- Saginaw City Council Place 5
- Sansom Park Proposition A
- Tarrant County College Trustee District 7
- Trophy Club Town Council Place 5 (Tarrant County)
- Trophy Club Town Council Place 5 (All Counties)
- White Settlement ISD Trustee Place 4
Election Day, May 3, 2025
Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.
SIGN UP