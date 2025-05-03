Decision 2025

Election results: Tarrant County, May 3, 2025

Results will be available after 7 p.m. on Election Day

By NBCDFW Staff

What to Know -- Election Day is May 3, 2025

  • When is Election Day? Saturday, May 3, is Election Day and polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. You can vote if you're in line by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
  • Can I get a free ride to the polls? DART, Trinity Metro and Star Transit all offer free rides on Election Day. More here.
  • Where can I find information on school bond packages? Click here.
  • Who or what is on the ballot? Races will be organized by category or county:  Collin County | Dallas County | Denton County | Tarrant County | ISD props | City props | Mayors
  • When can I vote early? Early voting is over. Early voting ran from Tuesday, April 22, through Tuesday, April 29.
  • How can I vote by mail? The deadline to request a mail-in ballot was Tuesday, April 22. Mail-in ballots must be received or postmarked by 7 p.m., Saturday, May 3. More information on voting by mail in Texas is here.

Below are race results for elections in Tarrant County on Saturday, May 3, 2025. Some races will include results for votes in multiple jurisdictions and are labeled (All Counties); otherwise, the total is only for votes cast in that county.

Election Day, May 3, 2025

