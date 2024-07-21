Texas lawmakers react to Biden's decision to drop out of 2024 presidential bid

There’s been widespread reaction from political figures across the country and here in North Texas after President Biden’s announcement that he was ending his reelection bid for the White House.

NBC spoke with Texas lawmakers from both parties about what the historic decision would mean for November’s election.

Following the sudden announcement on Sunday afternoon, some Texas politicians said they were still adjusting to the fallout.

“I was stunned,” said U.S. Rep. Chris Turner, D-Texas. “Obviously, there’s been a lot of chatter about this possibility over the last several weeks.”

The responses on social media came quickly, including U.S. Senate candidate Colin Allred, who said, “I thank President Joe Biden for his service and willingness to put country before self.”

“There’s a sense of sadness about it because I think President Biden has been an outstanding president. He leaves a legacy that is going to be felt for decades by the American people,” said Turner.

Following Biden’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris for the party’s presidential candidate, multiple Texas Democrats threw their support behind Harris to win the bid – even while some showed concern.

“I hope the geniuses that pushed the most consequential president of our lifetime out have a plan,” said U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Democrat from Texas. “Joe wasn’t the problem, Dems were.”

“I know one thing: I will only work for Kamala Harris,” Crockett's statement continued. “If it’s anyone other than her, enjoy campaign season.”

“But it’s really a pivotal moment,” said U.S. Rep. Victoria Neave, D-Texas. “It shows this transfer of trust and leadership to a new generation, and I’m very excited about a potential Vice President Kamala Harris as our next president.”

As Democrats hoped the move would energize their base for November, Texas Republicans criticized the development.

“Let’s put this in perspective: the Democrat party just forced their nominee for President of the United States off the ballot,” said U.S. Rep. David Spiller, R-Texas.

“So they just basically nullified the 14 million voters or votes of 14 million people in their party for whom he was their selection for President of the United States.”

Both of Texas’s senators weighed in on Biden’s announcement.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) posted a picture of former President Richard Nixon – who famously departed the White House - with no caption minutes after the decision.

And U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) wrote, “If Dems think trading Biden for his failed border czar is going to change anything, they’re dreaming…and if President Biden is not competent to run for reelection, he should step down from the presidency.”

Some Republican state lawmakers agreed, believing they were set up for success in November.

“I don’t know that it affects too much in Texas, President Trump is going to win Texas,” said Spiller.

“Down the line, Senator Cruz is going to win reelection, and hopefully, many of my house members, the Republicans, will be back.”