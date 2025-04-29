Three people have been arrested in connection with the deaths of two men and one woman in Parker County, officials say.

According to Parker County officials, 44-year-old Tiffany Ann Williams, 42-year-old David Dewayne Walker, and 55-year-old Robbie Allen Head were reported missing earlier this month after they were said to have disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

Officials said a concerned family member called to report they could not reach Williams. Deputies were dispatched to Williams's home in the 100 block of Myrtle Lane, where she lived with Walker and Head.

The condition of the home and statements from witnesses who last had contact with the residents led investigators to believe the disappearance was suspicious and that all three could be in danger or in need of medical assistance, officials said.

On April 24, three bodies were found near a water-filled creek along Farm-to-Market Road 167 (Temple Hall Highway) in northern Hood County, officials said.

According to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office, remains described as a Black male, a white male, and a white female were recovered and sent to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. The bodies have since been identified as Williams, Walker, and Head.

Parker County officials announced on Tuesday that three individuals were arrested in connection with the homicides of Williams, Walker and Head.

Officials said the suspects are identified as Barrett Copeland, 19; Dennis Craig Alexander, 45; and Trin Lawrence McKnight, 27.

All three men have been charged with capital murder and are currently being held at Parker County Jail. Their bonds were set at $1 million each.

According to officials, Copeland was additionally charged with burglary of a habitation with an additional bond amount of $50,000. McKnight was additionally arrested on an outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance out of Tarrant County.

Officials said the investigation into this case remains ongoing.