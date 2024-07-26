A Dallas firefighter is in stable condition after being hurt Friday afternoon battling a 2-alarm fire at a rural church.

The fire at the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church on Haymarket Road was first reported at 12:32 p.m. Firefighters with Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived at 12:39 p.m. and reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof.

Firefighters began attacking the fire immediately, DFR said, and a second alarm was called at 1:18 p.m.

At about 2:30 p.m., DFR Chief Justin Ball confirmed to NBC 5 that a firefighter had been injured and was taken to Baylor University Medical Center in stable condition. Ball said the firefighter suffered smoke inhalation.

Ball said the second alarm was requested due to heat so crews could be rotated and cooled. The fire, Ball said, was still burning as of 2:30 p.m. and was not yet out.

According to Ball, the church's pastor was inside the building when he spotted smoke in a hallway and called 911. The cause of the fire is not yet known, and no other injuries have been reported.

DFR said more information would be shared later in the afternoon.