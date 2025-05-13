Halperin Park hosts Spring 2025 community meeting

Halperin Park is hosting a community meeting on Tuesday to provide the latest updates on the park's future.

The meeting will take place at Behind Every Door in the Cedar Crest Community Center, located at 1007 Hutchins Road in Dallas, at 6 p.m.

Attendees are invited to share their voice in what’s ahead for Halperin Park, officials said.

Guests can also enter for a chance to win 2 round-trip tickets from Southwest Airlines.

If you would like to attend, you can RSVP online.