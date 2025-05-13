Multiple families are trying to cope after a fatal motorcycle crash killed two people, including a child, and injured another. Witnesses said the motorcycle was riding on a sidewalk and crashed into multiple kids, killing an 8-year-old outside a baby shower. The girl who died was the daughter of the caterer of the event.

“I saw my two-year-old getting picked up off the ground, and he was OK. I saw a man on the ground, and I saw my baby girl on the ground asleep with blood coming from her head," said Tiffany Washington about her 8-year-old daughter Sirayiah Parson, who was killed.

Dallas Police said Saturday night, around 6 p.m., they responded to a crash in the 3200 block of Lancaster Rd., in Oak Cliff.

Parson died at the scene and another child, 7 years old, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The motorcyclist, according to the medical examiner's office, died at the scene and was identified as Kevin Eugene Waggoner.

According to Dallas PD, their preliminary investigation determined the motorcyclist lost control and crashed, hitting two children.

"Why did he come down the sidewalk?"

Shondrelle Henderson was admiring the decoration of her baby shower with the theme "We can barely wait," decorated with bears, balloons and greenery.

They spent the day getting ready for the shower, and some guests began to arrive early.

The venue faced a large empty parking lot that cuts through to another road. She said a guest approached her about a motorcyclist riding around.

"She was letting me know, becoming aware that he was outside burning rubber, and it was causing a lot, a lot of smoke, which I had the door open, you could actually smell it. It was real, real cloudy," explained Henderson. "

“When I came out the door, he was already just going fast, and when I say fast, at least 80 miles per hour. He was going up the street towards a store called DD’s on the motorcycle. So I was like, 'Well, he's getting his bike and he's leaving.' I turned back in and proceeded to go back in to continue to speak with my guests. The kids are outside in front of the storefront, right in front of the venue, playing. It wasn't even a matter of three minutes. When I turned around, I could just hear 'boom' and see things flying towards the window," said Henderson.

Multiple children were outside on the sidewalk as adults brought gifts and finished preparing the party, according to Henderson.

“We immediately ran outside. Soon as I opened the door, the motorcycle is, he was laying right here by the door. It was a young, a little baby laying on the floor. She was passed and then my niece was thrown up against the wall," she explained.

"And to open the door and see these kids, that was the most devastating," cried Henderson.

Her 7-year-old niece, Bentley, was severely injured and is in the hospital with a broken femur, fractured skull, drainage from her spine and other injuries, according to the aunt. They're now trying to navigate the upcoming medical bills and set up a GoFundMe account.

Police have not said if the motorcyclist was a customer or worked as a mechanic next door to the venue, but Henderson believes the bike shop is the reason he was in the area.

"So that’s what confused me on when he came back around, why did he come down the sidewalk, and not back through the parking lot where he initially came? You know? Because the parking lot space is real big. It’s like this field over here, he had a lot of open space, he could have just rammed it up and down if that was the case," expressed Henderson.

"She came to help me with the baby shower, and her baby lost her life," said Henderson

"Those children were innocent. They were exactly where they were supposed to be. They weren't out of order at all," said Henderson.

As for the girl who died, Henderson couldn't help but cry and feel sorrow for the family.

"My heart extremely goes out to the young lady who lost that baby as well, it was just a tragic event, tragic," said Henderson. "She was the caterer for me, that's what she was there for, she came to cater for me, for my baby shower, and then to have to leave without.. it's just awful."

"God wanted my baby," said the mother of the girl killed

As Tiffany Washington sits on a couch, wearing sunglasses and surrounded by family and friends, it's hard not to sense the pain she's experiencing.

"She was perfect," said Washington about her daughter, Sirayiah.

Family and friends described the 8-year-old as a strong, smart, sassy, tough and hard-working little girl.

Washington said they continued to brag to family members about her daughter's good grades, awards and athletic abilities.

"Best second-grade athlete. She's the fourth leg on the track team, brought her team to first place," said Washington. "She had just started running track, she had found a purpose, but you know, I guess the world wasn't ready for my baby girl."

Washington was paid to provide food for the baby shower and she said she actually arrived early that day.

"I'm never early. That was strange. I'm never early for nothing," she reflected.

"The baby shower had yet to start. There were some gifts on the inside, some on the outside, some bringing gifts on the inside. The kids were inside and outside. I went in to check on the food. The wings had too much water in them, so I was cleaning up the water on the counter. Then I heard the motorcycle, and I heard a loud noise. The people on the inside said, 'The kids.' They ran outside when I saw them. I saw my two-year-old getting picked up off the ground, and he was OK. I saw a man on the ground, and I saw my baby girl on the ground asleep with blood coming from her head," described Henderson.

Henderson's significant other was outside in the car parked in front of where the crash happened and along with some others, witnessed the horrific situation.

"My two-year-old was right next her, it could've been, it could've been two, but God wanted my baby. He didn't want, he didn't want Cash," explained Henderson.

She said her village, of family and friends, is helping her get through this. So is her faith.

"If I didn't believe in God, I don't know where I'd be. That's my baby girl," said Washington.

“Sacrifice yourself for your kids. Never be too busy, Never be too sleepy. Never be too preoccupied," she cried as she thought about the moments she got to share with her daughter.

Henderson said their family remains in disbelief about what happened, and said it's unreal.

"All I can continue to do is pray, and take it day-by-day, well really second by second, at any time anything can happen," said Henderson.

