Tarrant County redistricting process to host first public hearing Tuesday night

For the first time in 15 years, Tarrant County is considering a significant update to its commissioner precinct boundaries, as required by federal law, as the population grows in different regions.

But the process is already drawing sharp criticism.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday night at the Azle ISD Administration Building, the first of four community meetings planned this month. The commissioners' final vote on the new district lines is scheduled for June 3rd.

Critics say the process to redraw voting districts is moving too fast and with too little public input. The proposed maps were published online just earlier this month, prompting concerns over whether there has been adequate time for public review and engagement.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

During a commissioners court meeting last week, Commissioner Alisa Simmons questioned the methodology behind the five redistricting maps submitted by the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) — a Virginia-based law firm contracted to oversee the process.

“It took a week or less for him to draw five maps,” Simmons said while addressing Joe Nixon, an attorney for PILF. “Using what criteria? What principles?”

Nixon did not provide specific details, instead stating that each commissioner met individually with the firm to provide input, meetings that were not open to the public. But he stressed that the public hearings, as well as the county website on the redistricting maps, are a way for the public to take part in the proposed changes.

In addition to accepting online public comments, Nixon encouraged community members to submit their own map proposal.

“The public is now going to have an opportunity to respond and to provide its input in a very open and transparent fashion,” Nixon said.

Among those raising red flags is Commissioner Roderick Miles Jr., who says some of the proposed maps would remove most of the unincorporated roads from his precinct, affecting operations, staffing, and road maintenance.

“Some of the maps that were presented, the majority of my unincorporated Tarrant County roads were taken away,” Miles said. “How is that going to affect my maintenance facility and the staff that we support? When you shrink it down to basically nothing, then that has implications on the people we hire.”

Other commissioners have also expressed concern about the dramatic shifts proposed for Precincts 1 and 2, questioning the involvement of Adam Kincaid, a subcontracted map drawer who also serves as executive director and president of the National Republican Redistricting Trust.

Click here to read more about the reaction during the last commission meeting on May 6.

Three more public meetings are scheduled this month following tonight’s forum in Azle. Residents are encouraged to attend, review the proposed maps, and submit feedback.

All five redistricting proposals, along with meeting information and instructions for submitting comments, can be found on the Tarrant County Redistricting 2025 page.

Public Hearings Schedule:

May 13th at 6 p.m.

Azle ISD Administration Building

300 Roe Street

Azle, TX 76020

May 14th at 6 p.m.

Como Community Center

4660 Horne Street

Fort Worth, TX 76107

May 17th at 10 a.m.

Arlington Subcourthouse

700 E Abram St.

Arlington, TX 76010

May 21st at 6 p.m.

Gary Fickes Northeast Courthouse

645 Grapevine Hwy

Hurst, TX 76054