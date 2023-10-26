Texas Lottery

McKinney resident claims $1 million in Texas Lottery scratch-off game

The final top prize, a $1 million ticket, was purchased in Plano

By NBCDFW Staff

Texas Lottery

A North Texas resident won a $1 million prize in the Texas Lottery's $1,000,000 Crossword scratch-off game.

The Texas Lottery said this week that a McKinney resident claimed a top $1 million prize after purchasing the winning ticket at a Quick pak in Plano.

The winner asked to remain anonymous.

This was the last of eight top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

$1,000,000 Crossword offers more than $289.2 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.41, including break-even prizes.

On Sept. 18, someone in Granbury won $1 million from the Million Dollar Loteria's scratch ticket game and earlier this month, a McKinney resident won the $17 million Texas Lotto jackpot and took home over $6 million.

This article tagged under:

Texas LotteryCollin CountyPlanoMcKinney
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us