Granbury resident nets $1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket

A lucky person from Granbury hit big after buying a winning $1 million scratch ticket from a convenience store in North Texas.

The Texas Lottery announced on Monday that a resident of Granbury purchased the Million Dollar Loteria's scratch ticket from Allsups, located at 2205 Conrad Hilton Boulevard in Cisco, which is 105 miles west of Fort Worth.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Lottery officials said this is the second time someone has won $1 million in the game, which is the highest prize.

The overall odds of winning any prize from the Million Dollar Loteria scratch-off are one in 3.29, including break-even prizes.