Two alligators are getting attention in North Fort Worth. The gators have been spotted swimming in Eagle Mountain Lake.

Experts at Texas Parks and Wildlife say this is not that unusual. There has been a relatively small gator population at Eagle Mountain Lake and Lake Worth for hundreds of years.

The Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge is a nature center located between Lakeside and Lake Worth and is made up of wetlands, and alligators are native to the Trinity River.

But there is a reason there have been more sightings statewide lately.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"We've had some major flooding across East Texas, Central Texas in the last week or so. We as a department are getting lots of calls mostly in greater Houston area for alligators that have been somewhat displaced after this flooding, we have alligators popping up in areas they're not normally seen all over eastern portion of the state right now," said Texas Parks & Wildlife alligator program leader Jonathan Warner.

It's also alligator mating season, so Warner says don't be surprised if you see more gators out there.

Warner urges people to just enjoy the sighting -- don't approach, disturb or harass the reptiles. Alligators are a protected game animal, state law prohibits feeding, killing disturbing or attempting to move an alligator.

The City of Fort Worth offers more information in a flyer available with a posting about 'alligator awareness' on the city's website.