Photos and video of the damage left behind after tornado-warned storms Saturday night left seven people, including two children, dead and damaged hundreds of homes in North Texas may leave you wondering what you can do to help.

AMERICAN RED CROSS DISASTER RELIEF

The American Red Cross is among the first agencies to respond quickly when disaster strikes a community.

The Red Cross provides relief and recovery services, from sheltering and feeding residents affected by tornadoes to distributing clean-up supplies like shovels, rakes, tarps and work gloves.

Financial donations to the Red Cross also help provide emotional support, recovery planning and other assistance during disasters.

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 have teamed up with the Red Cross, which provides crucial assistance to residents affected by tornadoes and other natural disasters.

Monetary donations help the Red Cross respond to whatever needs arise.

You can help people affected by tornadoes and countless other crises by donating a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief.

SALVATION ARMY MOBILIZES TO HELP WITH FOOD AND WATER

The Salvation Army of North Texas has been to the heavily damaged marina at Lake Ray Roberts and is setting up a mobile disaster unit, known as a canteen, which will provide food, water and other assistance. The Salvation Army says it is setting up a canteen truck in Valley View to help storm victims there.

UNITED WAY OF DENTON COUNTY ACCEPTS DONATIONS

The Denton County Office of Emergency Management said the United Way of Denton County is accepting donations to help individuals and families impacted by Saturday night's storms. 100% of the funds will be given out to those in need.

Additionally, there is a shelter at First Baptist Church in Valley View (503 N Lee St. Valley View, TX). Pets are allowed. Please share this information with anyone who might need assistance.

CONSULATE GENERAL OF MEXICO IN DALLAS OFFERS ASSISTANCE

Consulate General of Mexico in Dallas is offering help to members of the Mexican community affected by the storms that passed through Cooke and Denton counties. Anyone needing assistance is urged to call the emergency phone number 214-621-0198.