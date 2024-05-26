Denton County

Major storm damage reported in Denton, Cooke counties after tornado warning Saturday

NWS crews will determine the strength, track of any tornadoes that touched down Saturday

By NBCDFW Staff

Denton Fire Department

Severe storms spawned a Tornado Warning in several North Texas counties late Saturday night and are being blamed for major damage in Denton and Cooke counties.

Damage reports began coming in as tornadic storms moved east out of Denton and Collin counties and into East Texas.

The Denton County Fire Department reported people had to be rescued from Marina Circle at Lake Ray Roberts after they were trapped.

Major damage was also reported at the county line on Lone Oak Road at Interstate 35 where the Denton Emergency Management Office said a Shell station that's actually in Cooke County was destroyed.

Crew with the National Weather Service will determine the strength and track of any tornado that touched down Saturday night.

NBC 5 will continue following up on damage reports throughout the night and will have the most updated information starting at 5:30 a.m. on NBC 5.

This article tagged under:

Denton Countysevere weather
