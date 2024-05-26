Cooke County

COMING UP: Gov. Abbott speaks after devastating storms kill 7 in North Texas overnight

Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to hold a press conference at 4:15 p.m.

By NBCDFW Staff

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot is expected to hold a press conference in Valley View Sunday at 4:15 p.m. after devastating thunderstorms killed 7 people and destroyed homes and businesses overnight.

Live video from the governor's address will be available in the player above.

Abbott will be joined by U.S. Rep. Michael C. Burgess (R-Lewisville), Texas Rep. David Spiller (R-Jacksboro), Cooke County Judge John Roane, Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington, Texas Division of Emergency Management Assistant Chief Kevin Starbuck, and other state and local officials.

Seven people are dead, including two children, after a severe thunderstorm spawned Tornado Warnings in several North Texas counties late Saturday night and left major damage in its wake in Cooke and Denton counties.

First responders and aid organizations have rushed to the area near Valley View which was hit particularly hard.

Two crews with the National Weather Service are evaluating damage to determine the strength and track of any tornado that touched down Saturday night. One crew is in Montague County and will continue east and another is headed straight over to Valley View.

Valley View is located on Interstate 35 in Cooke County, about 17 miles north of Denton and about 50 miles north of Fort Worth.

Cooke County
