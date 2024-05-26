Valley View tornado preliminarily rated a ‘higher-end EF-2,' NWS says

The National Weather Service said preliminary estimates for the tornado that touched down in Valley View overnight Saturday rate it as a "higher-end EF-2" with maximum winds of 135 mph.

Jennifer Dunn, an NWS meteorologist, said at Gov. Greg Abbott's afternoon briefing on Sunday that they haven't confirmed how many tornadoes touched down overnight, but that they have several survey teams out evaluating the damage caused by the thunderstorm.

"We still are not quite exactly sure how many tornadoes there have been," Dunn said. "It's a puzzle piece we're going to have to put together as this circulation persisted and reformed a couple of times."

Dunn said the area near Valley View is where they were seeing some of the most intense storm damage but that more work will need to be done to finalize the rating of that tornado.

NBC 5 News Jennifer Dunn, left, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, provides a briefing alongside Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, right, in Valley View, Texas, Sunday, May 26, 2024.

"Here in the Valley View area, where we are right now, is one of our highest-rated areas. We are rating it a higher-end EF-2 with near 135 mph wind," Dunn said. "We still have work to do over the next one to three days to assess how many tornadoes and find additional ratings."

The wind rating, Dunn said, was a preliminary maximum rating for wind speed.

Dunn did not yet have reports on damage from the storm as it passed through Montague, Denton and Collin counties. She said NWS survey teams may also expand their survey to include part of Hunt County.